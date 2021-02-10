Off-peak electricity rates extended until Feb. 22

Electricity rate relief for families, and small businesses is extended until Feb. 22. It supports those who must spending more time at home while the province maintains the Stay-at-Home Order. Electricity pricing will continue with the off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt-hour. This rate is available 24 hours per day, seven days a week for Time-Of-Use and tiered customers.
The off-peak rate came into effect January 1, 2021 and will have run for 53 days. The off-peak price will be automatically applied to electricity bills issued by Oakville Hydro.
"We extend our thanks to the Ontario Energy Board and local distribution companies across the province for implementing this extended emergency rate relief and supporting Ontarians as they continue to work and learn from home," said Bill Walker, Associate Minister of Energy.
Additional relief supports
- Families, small businesses and charitable organizations with overdue electricity and natural gas bills can apply for support through the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program (CEAP). A residential customer can receive up to $750 to help cover their overdue electricity bill and natural gas bill, while small businesses and charities can receive up to $1500 for each bill. Customers can contact their utility to apply.
- Businesses can apply for Energy and Property Tax Rebates through the COVID-19 Business Support Grants, if required to shut down or significantly restrict services due to provincial health measures.
- Applications are open for the new Ontario Small Business Support Grant, which helps small businesses that are required to close or significantly restrict services under the Provincewide Shutdown effective December 26, 2020.