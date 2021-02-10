Off-peak electricity rates extended until Feb. 22

Electricity rate relief for families, and small businesses is extended until Feb. 22. It supports those who must spending more time at home while the province maintains the Stay-at-Home Order. Electricity pricing will continue with the off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt-hour. This rate is available 24 hours per day, seven days a week for Time-Of-Use and tiered customers.

The off-peak rate came into effect January 1, 2021 and will have run for 53 days. The off-peak price will be automatically applied to electricity bills issued by Oakville Hydro.

"We extend our thanks to the Ontario Energy Board and local distribution companies across the province for implementing this extended emergency rate relief and supporting Ontarians as they continue to work and learn from home," said Bill Walker, Associate Minister of Energy.

Additional relief supports