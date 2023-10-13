Olymel to increase production capacity at Oakville poultry processing plant

× Expand Finn Mund on Unsplash

According to Olymel, the closure of its Paris poultry processing plant is part of a larger plan to optimize the processed poultry sector, resulting in increased production capacity at the company's poultry processing plant in Oakville.

The transfer of production to the Oakville facility at 2714 Bristol Circle in Winston Park is "strategic."

A total of 93 employees at the Paris plant were notified about the closure decision late last week, marking the first plant closure in Ontario but the fifth in Canada since Feb. 1. The closure date is set for Dec. 22 this year.

Affected employees may find alternative employment within the company in Oakville, Port Colborne and Brampton plants.

Olymel will invest $8 million in the Oakville plant to accommodate the increased production capacity and commence significant renovations shortly. As part of the reorganization, one of the two production lines from the Paris plant will be installed in Oakville.

The renovations will not only benefit the Oakville facility but also have a positive impact on the Brampton poultry products plant. Equipment will be transferred from the Paris plant to the Sainte-Rosalie poultry processing plant in Quebec, reducing equipment acquisition costs while increasing production capacity for select poultry products.

With the closure, Olymel will operate five plants in Ontario, including Port Colborne, Oakville, Brampton, and Cornwall. Overall, Olymel has a network of 24 pork and poultry processing plants and five distribution centers across Canada.

About Olymel

Olymel produces, processes and distributes pork and poultry meats in Canada. It has production and processing facilities in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, employing over 13,000 people. Its annual sales are approximately $4.5 billion. The company markets its products mainly under the Olymel, Lafleur, Flamingo, La Fernandière, Pinty's, Tour Eiffel and F. Ménard brands.

It is a privately held company with its primary office in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec.