Ontario creates "Tourism Task Force"

Ontario's provincial government announced today the creation of a new "Tourism Economic Recovery Ministerial Task Force." The task force will create a report to present later this spring to boost Ontario's tourism sector and the 400,000 jobs province-wide it supports.

Former MPP and Cabinet minister Tim Hudak will be the chair, giving "expert advice and recommendations on how to help the province's $36-billion tourism industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a press release.

"Like so many Ontarians, my family and I cannot wait for the chance to travel across Ontario and enjoy the incredible attractions, heritage, beauty and culture of our province when it is safe to do so," said Hudak.

Statistics released from the province reveal that compared to 2019, travellers to Ontario from both the United States and overseas countries last year was down 84%. Tourism-related employment in Ontario also declined by 13% and the hotel industry saw record occupancy lows in 2020.

The mandate of the voluntary task force includes "providing strategies and advice that will help position Ontario and its local communities as destinations of choice for travel, as well as identifying products and experiences that enhance destination development." The task force will deliver a report with its recommendations to the minister "in spring 2021."

"The impact of COVID-19 has been absolutely devastating for Ontario's tourism industry," said Minister Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. "The Tourism Economic Task Force will play a vital role in helping our government rebuild and reshape the future of tourism in our province."

"It is critical to help industry organizations, operators and communities find new ways to engage Ontarians and, when it is safe to do so, reconnect tourists from at home and abroad with everything our province has to offer."

