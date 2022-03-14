Ontario establishes Esports scholarship

Ontario is investing $1 million over two years in a scholarship for postsecondary students in esports and related programs – a rapidly growing industry in the province. The Ontario Esports Scholarship program will offer financial assistance to students enrolled in game design, development, marketing, and innovation-related programs that may lead to a career in similar fields.

“We’re living in a moment of unprecedented disruption, and today’s news couldn’t come at a better time,” said Theresa Scandiffio, Associate Dean, Animation, Arts and Design at Sheridan.

“The Sheridan graduates who are supported by these scholarships will fuel industries that are experiencing significant growth, creating new jobs and strengthening Ontario’s leadership in the dynamic creative technology industry. We thank the Government of Ontario for this incredible investment in the future of the digital economy.”

Sheridan graduates 280 students each year in animation and game design, two of the programs that will most benefit from this scholarship.

Details were shared today by Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, at Sheridan College’s Screen Industries Research and Training (SIRT) Centre, in downtown Toronto.

“As the first province in Canada to recognize the educational value of esports design and development in this way, we will support students who are building skills that can lead to discoveries, innovation, training opportunities and economic benefits for Ontario,” said Minister Dunlop.

“This investment will help students pursue their passion and prepare for careers in the highly lucrative video game and esports sector, and to develop transferable skills valued by employers across countless industries.”

In 2021, the gaming industry directly supported more than 55,000 full-time jobs in Canada, including computer scientists, software engineers and developers, data scientists and marketing professionals. Ontario is home to 298 video game companies, the greatest for any region in Canada.

The program will be available through eligible publicly assisted colleges and universities. Students will be awarded scholarships in Fall 2022.

This investment profiles the fast-growing gaming industry, the largest segment of Canada’s entertainment industry, contributing more than $5.5 billion to the Canadian economy in 2021.

"Ontario’s video game industry has tremendous potential for growth," stated Julien Lavoie, Director of Corporate Affairs for Ontario and Western Canada, Ubisoft.

"This new scholarship program for the booming video game and esport industry will help to train the next generation of skilled workers and continue to position Ontario as a leader in Canada’s innovation economy."