Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca to share his vision for Ontario

OCC

On March 7, 2020, Stephen Del Duca became leader of the Ontario Liberal Party succeeding Kathleen Wynne. He entered politics in 2012 when Greg Sorbara stepped down and Del Duca won Vaughan's by-election.

In 2018 he lost his bid for reelection when the Progressive Conservatives swept into power. Del Duca did receive 32 per cent of the popular vote, but PC Michael Tibollo won over 50 per cent.

Del Duca has an undergraduate degree in Political Science and Canadian History from the University of Toronto. He also has his law degree from Osgoode Hall but has not passed the Law Society of Ontario's licensing exam.

He has been MPP Greg Sorbara's executive assistant, senior advisor to MP Joseph Volpe, and Director of Public Affairs for the Carpenters' District Council of Ontario.

On Monday, May 2, 2022, the chamber of commerces for Oakville, Burlington, Milton and Halton Hills will host Steven Del Duca for their Spring Speaker Series at the Oakville Conference Centre. Mr. Del Duca will engage in a fireside chat from noon to 1:00 pm.

Registration and lunch commence at 11:15 am. Tickets are $65 for non-members and $55 for members which includes lunch and are available for purchase from the Oakville Chamber of Commerce.