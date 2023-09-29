Ontario’s maple syrup producers getting a sweet deal of $1 million

× Expand Patrick Tomasso on Unsplash

Canadian maple producers celebrated a remarkable achievement in 2022, harvesting a record-high 17.4 million gallons of maple syrup, a 53.8% increase from the previous year. This surge in production can be attributed to favourable weather conditions and continued expansions in the maple industry.

After experiencing lower production in 2021 due to a short maple season caused by warm spring temperatures, the higher yields in 2022 brought much-needed relief to the industry.

Quebec Leads with Record-Breaking Harvest

In 2022, Quebec, Canada's top maple-producing province, contributed significantly to the overall record-breaking harvest. With a total production of 15.9 million gallons, Quebec witnessed a remarkable 59.1% increase compared to 2021.

This surge in production can be primarily attributed to excellent spring conditions, enabling maple producers to achieve an increased yield.

The Federation of Quebec maple syrup producers, benefiting from this rise in production, replenished its strategic reserve, which was previously accessed in 2021 to meet the domestic and export demand for this beloved sweetener. It is worth noting that Quebec accounts for a staggering 90% of Canada's national production.

Growth in Other Provinces

While Quebec dominated the maple syrup production scene, other provinces also experienced notable increases. New Brunswick reported a maple harvest of 810.9 thousand gallons, reflecting a 3.2% rise from 2021.

This increase can be attributed to the introduction of new tappings across the province, as well as the overall growth of the New Brunswick maple industry.

In Ontario, historic high yields in the northern regions contributed to a 27.7% rise in production, reaching 589.8 thousand gallons.

Export Numbers Experience a Slight Dip

Despite the impressive harvest, Canadian maple producers faced a 3.4% decrease in maple product exports during the first three quarters of 2022. These exports amounted to 8.5 million gallons, a slight drop from the record-high exports observed during the same period in 2021.

Government Support for Maple Syrup Sector in Ontario

Recognizing the significance of the maple syrup industry, the governments of Canada and Ontario have pledged up to $1 million over two years through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) to support productivity and growth within the province's maple syrup sector.

Through the Maple Production Improvement Initiative, eligible maple syrup producers will gain access to cost-shared funding to enhance their operations.

This includes activities aimed at improving productivity and efficiency, such as the purchase and installation of upgraded production equipment like reverse osmosis or remote monitoring systems.

Additionally, funding will be provided for specific woodlot management activities, such as tree marking and the development of a forest plan, to support eligible businesses.

Ministerial Support and Future Growth

The Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, expressed his confidence in Ontario's maple syrup producers, acknowledging their commitment to delivering exceptional products enjoyed in Canada and worldwide.

The Maple Production Improvement Initiative is a strategic investment to foster future growth and operational efficiency within the sector.

Ontario's Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs, Lisa Thompson, commended the resilience and determination of maple syrup producers in building a solid market for their products.