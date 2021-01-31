Onyx Initiative: levelling the playing field for black Canadians

2020 was a year of reckoning for how our society addresses issues of racism and equity. The high-profile murder of George Floyd and the subsequent social and political unrest caused a lot of Canadians to reflect on systemic inequalities between white people and people of colour. Advocacy groups organized protests and demonstrations across Canada, including two in Oakville. For one local family, it was time to take action. Last May, philanthropists Nigela and Wayne Purboo began developing the idea for the Onyx Initiative mentorship program.

“We did a lot of soul searching,” says Nigela. “That’s how this started. We started to think about what we could do to help, what would be our best way of contributing.”

The Onyx Initiative is a program designed to give young, black Canadians the tools they need to succeed in a professional world that is often designed to put them at a disadvantage. It focuses on mentorship and online education to help young black students and graduates seek out internship opportunities while also helping them develop strategies to thrive in the professional world. The Purboos worked on Onyx over the summer and officially launched it in October, welcoming their first group of 169 scholars.

Nurturing the next generation

Nigela and Wayne have always believed in the importance of education. Nigela has a master’s degree from Western University in Cultural Anthropology. Since graduating, she has worked with charitable organizations and committees all over the GTA and was part of organizing an anti-racism program for Toronto District School Board.

Wayne is a McMaster graduate and successful entrepreneur who has worked in the tech industry for more than 25 years. He is also a part owner of the Oakville Blades; the Purboos were heavily involved in the town's hockey community as their sons grew up. They have given to charity before, usually to causes that have to do with healthcare, social justice or education. Last summer however, they felt something more was needed.

“We have always felt that education is the great equalizer,” Nigela says. “It helps to level the playing field.”

Throughout their years of outreach, the couple has always been focused on helping younger generations. “We believe young people are the change makers. They’re the leaders of the future,” stated Nigela. She saw this exemplified at the demonstrations she attended this summer, which were mostly organized by groups of young activists.

Bridging gaps in prosperity

The main goal of Onyx is to help close gaps in opportunity, promotion and income for black Canadians. Black people are underrepresented compared to white people in most high paying Canadian jobs. Statistics from the 2016 census show that black people are paid less on average across all professions. The gap in average income becomes bigger as education increases and in higher paying professions like management, science and healthcare.

These issues arise from systemic inequality within the education system, as well as the job market. The Purboos believe that some of these issues can be solved through their program.

“If someone isn’t given access to get their foot in the door or to move up, then their ability to have broad experiences and opportunities is really limited,” Nigela says. “We provide a cohesive, mutually beneficial partnership to help close that systemic gap.”

Students at Onyx undergo mentorship training and coaching with successful older professionals. The program also aims to set its scholars up with internships and other full-time, paid opportunities through their corporate partnerships, which now number at over 55.

Focuses of the Onyx Initiative’s Curriculum (find complete list on its website)

Teamwork and networking

Resume writing and interview skills

Navigating diversity and inclusion

Conflict resolution and business etiquette

The Onyx Initiative’s website explains why the Purboos chose the name. Onyx is a beautiful and valuable stone but is very common. This is how the Purboos view the vast field of talented, young black Canadians. There are many qualified students, graduates and professionals whose abilities aren’t being nurtured adequately. This is what they aim to change. Connecting their scholars with lucrative positions at Canadian companies is a mutually beneficial service.

“In terms of Canada, for me it’s the best country in the world. It’s a diverse country and we take pride in that. Canada though, like other countries, has issues with anti-black systemic racism and bias. The social injustice issues of last summer reveal we cannot continue to deny this.” Nigela commented. “Every Canadian has the right to have equal access and reach their full potential.”

Onyx’s second cohort for scholars will begin in June. If you are a student or have graduated within the last 12 months, or if you wish to become a corporate partner, visit their website and follow the application portals.