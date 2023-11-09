Orkin names Oakville amongst the rattiest cities. Really?

× Expand Mert Guller on Unsplash

Oakville, Ontario, has been named the 12th rattiest city in Ontario, according to Orkin, a pest control company.

The cities are ranked by the number of rodent (rats and mice) treatments the company performed from August 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023.

Comparatively, Oakville has the ninth largest population of any municipality in the province, meaning on average we have a lower relative number of rats to population size than other cities in Ontario.

The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments. But what does that really ranking mean?

Ontario’s most populous cities rank one, two and three (Toronto, Mississauga, and Ottawa). Toronto is ranked as the rattiest city in the province and the country and has the largest population, so it makes sense it would have the most treatments.

As we see temperatures drop, rodents start to look to warmer locations, finding any access to interior spaces. Here are a few tips to reduce the likelihood of rodent infestation.

Reducing the intrusion of rodents in the fall can be essential to maintain a clean and pest-free environment. Here are a few tips to help minimize their presence:

Seal entry points: Inspect the exterior of your home for any cracks or gaps that rodents can use to get inside. Use caulk or steel wool to seal openings around windows, doors, pipes, and other potential entry points. Secure food sources: Store food in airtight containers and clean up any spills or crumbs promptly. This includes pet food, birdseed, and compost bins, which can attract rodents if left uncovered. Remove clutter: Rodents like to hide and nest in cluttered areas. Declutter your storage spaces and outdoor areas to reduce potential hiding spots. Trim vegetation: Keep shrubs, trees, and branches away from your home. Rodents can use overhanging branches as a bridge to access your roof or attic. Proper garbage disposal: Use tightly sealed garbage cans and dispose of trash regularly to prevent rodents from being attracted to the smell. Keep your surroundings clean: Regularly sweep and vacuum your floors, especially in areas where food is prepared and stored. This will help remove any food particles that may attract rodents.

Remember that prevention is critical when it comes to rodent control. By following these tips, you can help reduce the intrusion of rodents in the fall and maintain a pest-free home.