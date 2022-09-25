OTF grant offers long-term sustainability for Bandology

× Expand Bandology

Bandology was delighted to have received a Resilient Communities Fund (RCF) Grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF).

This $69,700 grant is being used to ensure the long-term sustainability of the organization by implementing training and resources, providing coaching and support for staff and board, as well as for purchasing technology and equipment.

"Bandology is making a real difference for youth, parents and musicians," said Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville. "I’m inspired to see the positive impact this non-profit organization is having in the Oakville community."

"I’m pleased that we are supporting the expansion of important projects like these, which will reach more people and have positive results in building strong and healthy communities across Ontario."

Since the start of COVID-19, Bandology has had to radically adapt its biggest programs and services to adhere to public health guidelines. While they were able to shift programming, they did not have time to fully educate their employees and board members.

With this grant, the non-profit will provide coaching and training opportunities to their staff that they were unable to do earlier, as well as equip their board with the skills needed for sustainable and resilient strategic planning.

"This grant has made such a difference for Bandology going forward," said Lisa Michaels, Executive Director and Co-founder of Bandology. "We’ve been able to look at ways to improve our long-term sustainability while offering stronger support to our staff and board members. This has allowed us to bring music to more youth in the community."

Bandology is a Canadian non-profit dedicated to more music for more kids via education, collaboration and community. Based in Oakville, Ontario, it provides young musicians with more opportunities to play, learn and be inspired. Learn more about Bandology’s programs and services at bandology.ca.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation's (OTF) mission is to build healthy and vibrant communities across Ontario. As an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations, last year, OTF invested nearly $209M into 2,042 community projects and partnerships, which included funding for the Government of Ontario’s Community Building Fund.

Since 2020, OTF has supported Ontario’s economic recovery by helping non-profit organizations rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19. Visit otf.ca to learn more.