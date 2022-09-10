Owen Hargreaves righted the ship through rocky waters

× Expand Expedia Cruises South Oakville

Owen Hargreaves opened the doors to his Expedia Cruises franchise location in 2015. Snagging a prime location in downtown Oakville, Hargreaves was unphased by the several other well-known agencies: Sell Off Vacations, Trip Central and Flight Centre that surrounded him.

Having managed an Expedia office for four years prior, He was well equipped to provide a service unmatched by that competition. To-date, each one now no longer operates in town.

June 2022, Expedia Cruises Oakville South received the Mid-Sized Business of the Year Award at the Oakville Awards for Business Excellence, hosted by the Oakville Chamber of Commerce. Expedia was considered over other eligible candidates by the designated OABE judges for the following:

Oakville Chamber of Commerce

"Personifying resiliency as the Pandemic impacted the travel industry, he worked harder than ever to process cancellations and return stranded passengers home, receiving no financial compensation."

"Throughout these uncertain times, Owen persevered becoming involved in various community charitable initiatives – A true inspiration for how attitude changes everything."

Hargreaves explains that many hours can be spent planning each personalized trip for his clients, but not until the client steps onto the ship or airplane, does the agency get paid.

In 2019, the company was thriving, and Hargreaves looked ahead to a year of increased profitability. In 2020, a phenomenal $10 million in sales was booked, when COVID-19 hit.

Instead of celebrating his achievements, Hargreaves spent hours a day for a year, retrieving refunds for his clients and rescheduling trips for future dates.

Expedia Cruises South Oakville Owen Hargreaves, Franchise Owner of Expedia Cruises South Oakville

Little did anyone know that lockdowns and travel restrictions would last for two years, with travel restrictions still applicable for Canadians wanting to take a cruise outside of the country.

During this period while the Canadian government frowned upon travel, travel and tourism was the only industry without financial support. While sectors like hospitality had curb-side pickup as a modification to their service, there were no options for travel agencies. When travel within the province became open, resort reservations were immediately snatched up by individuals.

Hargreaves hosted numerous online meetings with clients and suppliers to keep clients engaged and excited about the return to travel for each of them.

He struggled through two years without making any revenue, using his own savings to keep the lights on. Hargreaves stayed committed, even though there were many difficult days and emotions experienced.

"People ask me how I held it together, and I don't know how anyone could go through two years living like it's Groundhog Day, and move forward without a paycheque," Hargreaves shares. "My passion and love for cruise and travel, and team, helped to get me up everyday and I worked to keep our clients, our business, and everything I built going."

"My company is awarded the Reader’s Choice Platinum Award regularly. We have a 5-star rating on Google, with 110 reviews. Our business relies on reviews. Maintaining a good relationship with our clients is key to our lasting success."

Years before, Expedia Cruises Oakville South had partnered with the Lighthouse for Grieving Children & Families, and Habitat for Humanity. It also supports the annual Run for Family by contributing a celebrity cruise valued at $10,000. They offer prizes when the children from the centre stop by at Christmastime and will also aid Art in the Garden this year, Saturday, September 10, 2022, by serving beverages in the courtyard to do their part in bringing awareness to the Arts. Expedia Cruises Oakville South is part of the community.

Hargreaves adds, "That is something other travel agencies haven’t yet done."

"We survived COVID-19. My tenacity, passion, drive, and positive attitude led my team through the storm. This is why I truly believe that we were chosen to receive this year’s Oakville Award for Business Excellence in the Mid-Size Business Category," Hargreaves reveals.

When asked about what the recession could mean for Expedia Cruises Oakville South, Hargreaves expressed without concern, "One thing after the pandemic that people don’t want to give up is a quality vacation. There are many in South Oakville with enough disposable income to book trips. People want to connect with family, and travel the world because they haven’t been able to."

"If cruise lines and airlines lower their prices to entice people to travel during the recession, our return decreases. It just means that we have to work harder to sell more. There will always be challenges beyond economic reasons, like: hurricanes, tornadoes, volcanoes and earthquakes, but what doesn’t change is that people will always want to travel."