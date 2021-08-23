Peggy's closes after 40 years in Oakville

After 40 plus years in Oakville, Peggy's Distinctive Fashion for Ladies will shutter the South Oakville Centre (Hopedale Mall) location at the end of August. Peggy's daughters Janet Price and Joan (Joey) Bennet will continue operating Peggy's in Milton.

"I want to thank all our amazing Oakville customers and staff and hope they'll drive up to Milton to continue shopping with us," stated Joey.

Peggy started in women's fashion at 14 and was even offered a store a few years later, but she declined the offer. She wanted to raise her children. In 1968, once the girls were older, she and her husband decided to open their first ladies' apparel store in Milton.

The business continued to grow to the point they were operating seven shops. In Oakville, she opened up her store in Trafalgar Village Mall, right across from the Oakville GO Station. She then moved to Hopedale Mall (South Oakville Centre) 20 years later.

Bennett Family Peggy with her daughters Jan and Joan (Joey)

Her daughters were introduced to the business at a young age and were made signing officers at 13 years old. Their parents instilled a strong work ethic, fashion buying and retail skills, solid financial literacy, and Jan, in particular, learned about store design from her father.

In 1994, Peggy and her husband (Fred Bennett) sold the business to her daughters. Peggy passed away ten years ago, and their dad passed away three years ago. During each of these life-altering events, there was no discernable change in how their customers were treated.

Operating seven locations took Peggy and her daughters away from what they loved best, interacting with their customers. "I was stuck behind a computer," stated Joey.

So over time, five stores were closed.

"It was great to be back talking and helping customers," commented Joey.

COVID lockdowns over the past year had a significant impact in Oakville primarily due to the store being in a mall. The Main Street location in Downtown Milton was far easier to operate.

During the fall, Joey recalls one client purchasing a $100 gift card. Joey knew that this was a very unusual thing for this particular long-time customer and asked why. The customer explained that she was purchasing the card for herself and looked forward to using it when things got back to normal.

COVID has changed what they purchase for the store, as customers are interested in more casual clothing. Clients can book an appointment to shop privately from 10 to 11 AM.

"One of the strengths of being a small business, we can change directions very quickly," said Joey.