Pethealth acquiring microchip registry operations

When was the last time you were separated from your pet?

If you feel the mere thought is heartbreaking and downright scary, unfortunately, after natural disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes and tornadoes, numerous pets are separated from their owners.

" Each year, approximately 10 million pets are lost in the United States, and millions of those end up in the nation’s animal shelters." - Excerpt from Americanhumane.org. Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash

Philanthropist Gary K. Michelson, M.D., founded Michelson Found Animals establishing the first free pet microchip registry to help every lost pet find its way home. This was inspired in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Michelson watched helplessly as hundreds of thousands of beloved pets were separated from their families with no hope of ever finding their way home. Microchip technology was available, but financial barriers kept it from helping families that needed it most. Michelson's initiative was the first free national pet microchip registry, giving pet owners from all backgrounds access to this life-saving service. Over the last 15 years, the organization has grown the registry to one of the largest in the US, with more than 5 million pets.

Now, Michelson Found Animals is proud to transition its microchip registry business to Pethealth Inc. that will continue expanding the registry, serving pet parents, and supporting the advancement of animal welfare. Pethealth is located in Oakville, Ontario.

Michelson Found Animals Foundation (“Michelson Found Animals”), Los Angeles-based animal welfare organization, reached a definitive agreement with Pethealth Inc. (“Pethealth”), a leading provider of pet insurance, lost pet recovery and shelter management software in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, for the acquisition of its microchip registry operations. Pethealth is one of the largest distributors of RFID Microchips and Lost Pet Recovery services to the North American companion animal industry. Pethealth is also one of the leading medical insurance providers for dogs and cats to pet owners, operating in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Its head office in Canada is located in Oakville on Dorval Drive.

Pethealth, under its 24PetWatch brand, launched its free microchip registry in 2003. It manages a lost pet recovery database of more than 10 million pets. Upon completing this acquisition, which is expected to close later in 2021, Pethealth will be North America's largest provider of microchips for lost pet recovery services.

“The success of the Found Animals Registry inspired others in the industry to reduce or eliminate costs for pets and their families,” said Brett Yates, CEO of the Michelson Found Animals Foundation. “Today, free microchip registry services are standard, ensuring that as many pets as possible are registered to their owners and can be returned home. With Pethealth, we have found a committed new owner for the registry who will bring to life its next chapter in serving people and pets.”

“We’re proud to align with the Michelson Found Animals Foundation in our efforts to improve the care and protection of pets, the efficacy of microchipping and the advancement of lost pet recovery services,” said Michelle Cole, Pethealth Chief Marketing and Sales Officer. “And we’re thrilled to welcome the Found Animals registered pets, owners and pet professionals to the Pethealth family.”

Michelson Found Animals Foundation remains committed to helping pet owners by ensuring that every lost pet can get home safely. Going forward, Pethealth understands this commitment, enabling the Found Animals Registry® existing pet parents to access free services.

× Expand Pethealth is one of the largest distributors of RFID Microchips and Lost Pet Recovery services to the North American companion animal industry. In addition, Pethealth is one of the leading providers of medical insurance for dogs and cats to pet owners, operating in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Photo by Brian Kostiuk on Unsplash

“As we reach this milestone, I am gratified knowing millions of pets were saved and reunited as a result of our efforts,” says Dr. Gary K. Michelson, founder of Michelson Found Animals Foundation. “More importantly, Michelson Found Animals now sets its sights forward with innovative new projects that will drive transformational improvements for pets and the people who love them.”

Learn more about Michelson Found Animals and its partner organizations at foundanimals.org and michelsonphilanthropies.org. Or read about Pethealth Inc., part of Crum & Forster’s Accident & Health division, a wholly-owned Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (www.fairfax.ca).