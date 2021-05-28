Piano Piano Restaurant moves into Downtown Oakville

After the much-loved Jonathan's restaurant and bistro closed its doors last November amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us wondered what would happen to this space. Well, we have our answer.

Piano Piano Restaurant launches its third location at Thomas and Church Streets. Piano Piano currently has two Toronto locations: 88 Harbour Street and 623 Mount Pleasant Road.

The new location will feature a vivid floral decor but inside and outside. The food is classic Italian with vegetarian options. On its take-out menu, appetizers are $17, Pasta is $20, Pizzas are $18 to $20, the two mains are $28 for fish and $29 for meat, and desserts range from $2 for a cookie and $9 for Tiramisu.

The restaurant has 4 out of 5 stars on Tripadvisor with 207 reviews.

Welcome to Oakville. We look forward to when we can enjoy your new location.