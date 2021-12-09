Piazza Bistro: A cozy spot for good food, music, friends and family

Oakville residents for 17 years, Rob Dickson and Kirsten Endesfelder, think the town could use a little more life in the evenings. So, they put in live music at their friendly neighbourhood Italian bistro. Regulars and first-timers alike can enjoy jazz trios and solo artists on Fridays and Saturdays.

Piazza Bistro is right on Town Square in downtown Oakville. In the summer, its sun-drenched patio is packed with people enjoying an aperitif or some of Rob’s simple, delicious Italian cooking and watching the bustling square, which Italians call a piazza, hence the name of the restaurant.

“Honestly, there are days you’d think you were in Tuscany!” says Kirsten.

Oakville News Piazza Bistro's Patio

Seasonal ingredients fill the dishes in a changing menu, with fresh pasta and house-made desserts. Especially known for their risotto, the offering changes regularly (last week it was parsnips, pancetta and sea scallops), and there is a vegan option. All this is part of a menu that offers variations on a theme you won’t find anywhere else and specials every night.

Piazza Bistro has the kind of welcoming atmosphere that attracts regulars and where, after a couple of visits, newcomers feel part of the family. Kirsten, who is in the front of house, knows many of her clients by name and is delighted to see their loyal clientele returning as COVID-19 precautions are eased.

“We are very diligent about sanitizing,” she points out. “We want our customers to feel safe.”

Great food is, of course, the essential condition of a steady stream of customers, whether visitors to Oakville or the many diners who have made Piazza Bistro their neighbourhood canteen.

In a part-time job as a teen washing dishes in a fish and chips shop, Rob fell in love with the camaraderie and chaos of kitchens. He learned cooking in the culinary arts program at George Brown and then embraced Italian cuisine, honing his craft at DiMarios, Pane Fresco and Cognito’s. He especially credits Pane Fresco with instilling his love and respect for simple Italian cooking with fresh ingredients.

“We make everything here from scratch,” he says, “and use local ingredients wherever possible.”

A member of Lacseul First Nation, outside of Sioux Lookout, Rob smiles with pleasure when talking about his adopted cuisine.

“I have spent years immersing myself in Italian cooking, and I really respect the trattoria-style of family cuisine. I think I have developed a real instinct for the seasonings, flavours and ingredients. You don’t mess with a good thing!”

Piazza Bistro works hard to make sure everyone in a family or group can find what they want. They offer several vegan options, including risotto, using nutritional yeast to get the same texture and creaminess.

“I wait on people the way I like to be waited on,” says Kirsten. Her early career involved an Air Canada canteen, where she got used to a consistent clientele and enjoyed the familiarity and sense of family it led to. “For me, our bistro is like welcoming people into their second home. We may be right on the main street and Town Square, but we are a neighbourhood restaurant. You can dress up or down, come for a romantic evening or come with your family for a casual night out. We work hard to make sure you will want to come back!”

Bustling and full of life on the weekends, Piazza Bistro is a friendly local spot during the week.