Pilot Coffee Roaster lands in Downtown Oakville

Oakville News N.M.

It was not that long ago residents expressed concerns regarding the number of vacant stores that lined Downtown Oakville's Lakeshore Road. That is no longer an issue as numerous new businesses have arrived, one of which is Pilot Coffee Roasters.

"Pilot Coffee Roaster's grand opening is scheduled for June 6," according to Marketing Manager Trevor Walsh. "We knew Oakville was a good market for us since many of our online customers live in Oakville."

It also doesn't hurt that their CEO, Bruce Miller, lives in Oakville.

The first store opened 13 years ago in Toronto. Since then, Pilot Coffee Roasters have popped up throughout Toronto, and this year they plan to open three new locations.

The company will continue its roasting operations in Toronto, with the finished products being shipped to stores.

It features a range of espresso and brew options, Pilot Cold Brew™ on tap, rotating seasonal drinks, brewing equipment and retail items, and a growing menu of baked goods made fresh daily.

Pilot Coffee Roasters is a direct trade company, which means that the Pilot staff has visited every farmer.

"I was just in Guatemala, and the farmer had us stay at his home on the farm," commented Walsh. "We build relationships which ultimately create a better product for our clients and ensure the farmers are compensated fairly. We are growing together."

The Oakville, the first location outside of Toronto, is 251 Lakeshore Road East, on the north side just west of Trafalgar Road.

In 2021 Toronto Life named Pilot Coffee Roasters one of the city's top ten coffee roasters, and now residents and visitors will soon enjoy the Downtown Oakville location's delicious coffee offerings.

"We couldn't be more excited to expand throughout Toronto, and into new markets like Oakville, for the first time," stated Bruce Miller.