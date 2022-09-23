Pointsgram launches local shopping rewards in Oakville

× Expand Pointsgram

There’s a new business that’s launched in Oakville, and they’re ready to change local, small-business shopping forever.

Called Pointsgram, they’ve launched a free rewards program and easy-to-use-app that rewards points for visiting and shopping at local shops in town. Their dream? To be a game-changer in the local shopping community by building the "largest network-based loyalty program in Canada."

The new venture is based here in Ontario, but they're currently onboarding dozens of local shops throughout Oakville, Milton, Mississauga and beyond.

"At Pointsgram, our core practice is supporting local businesses and encouraging people to shop local," says co-founder Mustafa Nabelsi. “Shops really started to suffer in the COVID-19 pandemic, and we wanted to create a way to encourage shopping locally.”

The way it works is extraordinarily simple: anyone can download the app from either Apple or Google Play app store to their phones. Then you can sign up for a free account to start collecting points and see nearby participating stores.

After signing up, it’s time to start shopping! When a user visits any of the program’s participating businesses, they collect one point for every dollar they spend. No matter how many points you collect, you can redeem them at any of the same participating stores.

"It really is that easy," continues Nabelsi. "We want to make it as simple as possible so people actually get rewarded for shopping in the local Oakville community."

But the program goes beyond points too - there can be extra discounts and offers sent to Pointsgram users on the app that are automatically loaded in for Pointsgram users. And the stores included in the program range in every kind of store you can think of.

"This is a really great thing for shoppers. Our network of local shops is diverse and growing in a way that we hope to impact the community positively."

Luciano Terlizzi is an Oakville resident and one of the early Pointsgram users. "My wife and I started a week ago, and we liked there are rewards at all the different stores," he says. "I wanted to support lots of local businesses. We shop a lot downtown and this is great chance for us to get something back."

There are lots of local businesses across town who have already started using the program, meaning new Pointsgram users already have a wide choice of places to visit.

Well known local retailers, for example, like Burrows Clothiers for fine men’s clothing and Greenpress juice bar, are popular spots in downtown Oakville now offering points for their visitors and customers. But that’s only the beginning.

× Expand Pointsgram

Several Oakville businesses are already on board

Part of what makes Pointsgram really special is that stores included are dedicated solely to independent businesses that are impactful to their local communities. Oakville is brimming with hundreds of small business owners just like this - which made our town an ideal place to start the program.

One of the first businesses to sign up was mother/daughter Gail and Natalie Kennedy of Olive-Me & Co., an olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting room and speciality food store on Kerr Street. They have "over 45 flavours, with everything from sweet and smoky to savoury and spicy."

"We are a true family business," says Gail. "I moved to Oakville in August 2021 to open this business and open the store with my daughter. As I’m joining the community, we were trying to figure out where to begin."

"After opening in December 2021, people were anxious about shopping. What I loved about Pointsgram was getting to work with other small businesses to build each other up."

"When we started, we didn’t have a start in making contacts and meeting people. So we loved the chance to join a network of like-minded shoppers - and so far, our customers? People love that it’s a QR code and not a card in the wallet. Shoppers love the idea so far."

Some businesses, like Gail and Natalie’s, have used Pointsgram for a while, others’ like comic book and games store Enter the Battlefield (formerly Comic Connection) are newcomers - they officially join, in fact, just next week.

Owner Jay loved the idea of expanding a shopping program in the local community, "because being part of the community is the best. And not just Oakville - we love being part of the community that comes in to play the games here."

"Some people," he continues, "come spend all day playing our games. We love them being here. It’s a family. So we were looking into a points program of our own, and it made sense to use a local one like Pointsgram."

Another Oakville business that’s joined is Revel Foods, a 100% vegan food store where co-owner and chef Margie Cook (she jokes, loving that she’s a cook named Cook!) says they have "delicious plant based food for everybody."

"We’re stocking our shelves with local, artisan products that we like and want to support," says Cook. "We thought about our own program, but when we first met with Pointsgram we clicked. And we really liked that we could use their tech to launch their program with us - it’s been cool to launch our products with them."

"Lots of us people ask why we’re in Oakville, but both us and Pointsgram started here and we’re sort of aligned. We both opened here for the same reason that we wanted to be part of and grow here in Oakville because it’s just the most amazing place to be."

"Local businesses like us are trying to engage customers not just in Oakville but all over GTA, and we liked that the points could be used over lots of stores."

× Expand Pointsgram

The COVID impact is very real - and Pointsgram is a great boost

This is just a taste of the participating stores with Pointsgram - all of these are in Oakville, but users anywhere can collect and redeem points anywhere - in Halton, Ontario and beyond.

Sure, encouraging more people to shop locally is great for the Oakville community because it stimulates business and community activism at home. But ordinary Oakvilleans shopping close to home can save money too and find great new businesses near them to support.

"I believe in the virtue that you get what you give," says Kennedy. "Small businesses are made by the people who support our community and are here for you. If you look at Kerr village, every business here is owned by a family. It was started on a dream and as people we need to support each other. The people in our neighbourhood need our support."

Jay adds, "Shopping local keeps people involved with he community and keeps money circulating locally. I have 25 employees and our store keeps people employed locally. All of it all stays here in our community."

"It’s lots of fun to be here and partnering with other businesses here," adds Cook. "The fact Pointsgram is beginning here is really special. When you look at all everyone has been through with COVID, the closer to home we can spend our hard earned money with local businesses still clawing their way back to life, the better. It’s better for the community and it feels good."

Now more than ever, this is a great time to get out and explore shopping in Oakville to find terrific businesses new and old. We interviewed three businesses to see how Pointsgram works so well for their customers, but there are dozens of shops already online and more are getting added all the time.

"For the first time, people can get rewarded in multiple ways," says Nabelsi. "People can go on a journey that is rewarding and socially impactful."

You can learn more about Pointsgram, including signing up both as a shopper and as a local business, on their website here.

You can also download the app by clicking here, follow Pointsgram on Instagram, or contact Pointsgram at info@pointsgram.com.