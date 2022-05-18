Oakville Productpreneur Podcast reaches global ranking

× Expand Nicole De Larzac Podcast images

On April 8, 2022 Oakville’s Nicole De Larzac, founder of The Productpreneur Podcast, celebrated more than her 100th episode.

Oakville resident De Larzac discovered that her podcast is now one of the top 3% most popular shows out of 2,846,003 podcasts globally in the categories of Entrepreneurship, Marketing and Business as ranked by Listen Notes; the most comprehensive podcast database online.

Her podcast has a 5-star rating on Chartable, a platform for Spotify and Apple users. On May 11, 2022 Feedspot; Internet’s Largest Human Curated Database of Bloggers and Podcasts, named De Larzac as being one of 4 Best Canadian Women In Business Podcasts.

De Larzac began her career in Australia in product marketing, managing popular brands like Nestea, Sprite, Delissio Pizza and Weight Watchers. When her first child was born she wanted to spend more time with him, launching her own business in Australia to import and supply foods to Australian retailers and distributors. Growing to $2MM in sales by 2009.

It was at that time that she exited her business to return to Oakville, where she grew up.

Nicole De Larzac

De Larzac decided to apply her skills in marketing, product development and entrepreneurship to coaching new and existing product entrepreneurs.

Her new business The Product Launch Lab includes marketing and business development; a seven-step process over a six-month period, providing guidance and support needed to take a product from idea to market.

Her marketing tips include:

• How to create a high converting website

• Building an email list

• Secrets to getting listed retail

• Top 10 Business Productivity Hacks

“Though not unheard of before, I remind those that I work with of the most used, but most useful inspiration that I believe in: to push yourself out of your comfort zone. You can do anything that you put your mind to, and that the world is your oyster,” recites De Larzac.

De Larzac recognized that a lot of experts help service-based services but not product-based services. To reach more people, on November 4, 2019, she launched The Productpreneur Podcast. This forum would be a way to help others by sharing secrets and steps of how to successfully launch a product.

Each episode De Larzac hosts guest speakers, sharing current trends and proven strategies.

The podcast initially targeted women who were launching product businesses, then expanded to include men.

She hopes to answer the ever-popular question through exposure, knowledge and inspiration, “Why am I not succeeding like others are?”.

New pre-recorded segments of The Productpreneur Podcast can be heard once a week lasting 20 minutes to an hour in length. Some episodes are streamed live on Facebook.

Nicole welcomes speakers to apply.

Listeners per month average from 800 to 1,000, with 14,000 episode downloads to date.

The most popular audience demographics are from Canada, Australia and the United States.

The Productpreneur Podcast just completed its 106th episode.

Are you all caught up?