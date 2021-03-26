Province updates COVID-19 Framework allowing for greater capacity limits

As the City of Hamilton hit 125 plus new cases today, the Province made the decision to move it into Grey Lockdown - effective Monday, March 29 at 12:01 AM. Eastern Health Unit will move into Grey-Lockdown.

The reasons for Hamilton's move into Grey Lock-down are the increase of new cases to 109.4 per 100,000 per week an increase of 37.6% over the past two weeks, and a testing positivity rate of 4.6%.

Grey Lockdown changes

Along with these changes the province has made additional changes to what is and is not allowed in Grey-Lockdown regions. It provides businesses a little extra room to keep operating. These changes go into effect on Monday, March 29, as 12:01 AM.

Outdoor fitness classes, outdoor training for team and individual sports and outdoor personal training, subject to public health and workplace safety measures, will be permitted to have a maximum of 10 patrons, every person maintaining a physical distance of at least three metres from another person, requiring a reservation and active patron screening.

Marinas and boating clubs to will be permitted to operate clubhouses or any restaurant, bar and other food or drink establishment for outdoor dining, subject to public health and workplace safety measures.

Personal care service settings including but not limited to barber shops, hair and nail salons, and body art establishments, will be permitted to operate at 25 per cent capacity or five patrons (whichever is less) subject to physical distancing, including by appointment only, and other public health and workplace safety measures.

Other Framework changes

Also on Monday, March 29 at 12:01 AM capacity limits are changing for weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies. The changes will allow for the number of individuals to be determined by the ability for each person to maintain at least a two metres of physical distance. This change does not apply to social gatherings associated with these services, such as receptions.

More information can be found on the province's website: Ontario COVID-19 Framework