Ralph Goodale speaks at chamber breakfast

Government of Canada Ralph Goodale

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce hosts the Honourable Ralph Goodale, PC, High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Goodale will deliver a keynote regarding Canada's relationship with the United Kingdom amid a challenging and turbulent world, followed by a Q&A.

Ralph Goodale is a Canadian politician who served as Regina's MP from 1974 to 1979 and then from 1993 to 2019 as a Liberal Party member. During his career, Goodale held several key cabinet positions, including Minister of Finance, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Throughout his time in politics, Goodale was known for his expertise in fiscal policy and his commitment to public safety and national security. He was also recognized for his efforts to strengthen Canada's relationships with its international partners and to advance the country's interests on the global stage.

This breakfast event occurs at The Oakville Club on June 6 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. Individual tickets ($50 member/$75 non-member) and tables of eight ($400 member/$600 non-member) are available via the chamber.