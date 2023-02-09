Regional Councillor Rory Nisan elected as FCM Vice President at Large

Halton Region Rory Nisan

On Feb. 3, Burlington's Ward 3 Regional Councillor Rory Nisan was elected as the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) Vice President at Large for the Board of Directors for the remainder of the 2022-2023 term. Councillor Nisan has represented Halton Region on the Board of Directors since 2019.

“I’m pleased to congratulate Councillor Nisan on his election as FCM Board of Directors Vice President at Large,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr.

“In his role with FCM, Rory has been a strong advocate on key issues facing Halton, such as climate change mitigation and adaptation, infrastructure, the need for rural broadband and funding for the child care sector. I know he will continue to do great work over the remainder of the term.”

Since joining FCM’s Board of Directors in 2019, Councillor Nisan has advocated for municipal priorities to the Federal Government:

Essential emergency funding during COVID-19

Delivery of rural broadband internet access

Investments in affordable and assisted housing

In addition to his role as an FCM Board Member, Councillor Nisan serves as

Chair for the Standing Committee on International Relations

Governance Representative in the Inclusive Municipal Leadership Program

Member of the Rural Forum

He also serves on the following standing committees:

Environmental Issues and Sustainable Development

Anti-Racism and Equity

Community Safety and Crime Prevention

“I’m honoured to be elected as the FCM Board of Directors Vice President at Large by my colleagues,” said Councillor Nisan.

“I look forward to building on our ongoing achievements and working with the Executive Committee of FCM in advancing advocacy efforts for our shared municipal priorities. I want to thank my colleagues for their support and trust.”

To learn more about Halton’s advocacy efforts to support residents and businesses, visit the Advocating for a Strong Halton page on halton.ca. For more information on FCM, visit fcm.ca.