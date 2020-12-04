Reject CN’s proposed truck-rail hub in Milton

We strongly support the government’s Speech from the Throne pledging to put the health of Canadians first. We are calling on the federal government to act on that pledge by rejecting CN’s proposed truck-rail hub in Milton.

Health effects were expressly part of the federal review of this project by an independent and expert panel. For the first time ever, the federal panel concluded its review by finding that this project will have significant adverse effects on human health.

The project would expose Halton residents to PM 2.5, which is “inherently dangerous and unsafe at any level of exposure.”

Outdoor PM 2.5 , as measured at area monitoring stations, has been shown in a large number of studies to be strongly associated with cardiovascular and respiratory mortality and morbidity endpoints (Health Canada and Environment Canada 1999; WHO 2005; US EPA 2009)

There is no way to mitigate the significant health effects that CN would cause by this project.

The local neighbourhood has grown to a community of approximately 34,000 current and future residents, one hospital, twelve schools and two long-term care homes, within 1 km of the proposed site, and still greater populations beyond 1 km.

Now, after decades of local planning for high-density growth, including participation from CN, CN wants to change its plans, claim immunity from municipal and provincial controls, and ignore local concerns by putting this project right beside Milton’s rapidly growing residential communities.

Even 19th century laws and courts rejected railway immunity from local controls protecting the environment. This is no way for Canada to work today and is completely inconsistent with the Federal Government’s commitment to “build back better.”

If the Federal Cabinet decides to approve this proposed truck-rail hub, residents will forever be exposed to significant adverse effects on human health. That is not the future we want for Halton.

The Federal Government must put the health and safety of Halton residents first. We strongly urge the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change and his Cabinet colleagues to reject this proposal.

Signed by:

Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, City of Burlington

Mayor Rick Bonnette, Town of Halton Hills

Mayor Gord Krantz, Town of Milton

Mayor Rob Burton, Town of Oakville