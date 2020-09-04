Remote Work is Not Invisible Work

× Expand Freddie Marriage on Unsplash Home Office Desk

More and more companies are deciding that opening their offices to their full capacity does not make sense. This means many of us will be working from home well into the future. It’s no longer a phase but really a new way to work. Lots of people have work-pajamas on their Christmas lists this year.

Many people have reported a greater sense of productivity since they have been home. They have more flexibility on when they work. They get more done in a shorter amount of time and they benefit from fewer work interruptions. (The flex part is for the folks who have dependents in the house).

Eliminating long commutes, whether stuck in traffic or in a sweaty commuter train, also has positive benefits for stress and well being.

But they also report feeling invisible. You may not have contact with your boss for days at a time. You might only on see your colleagues when there are big town hall meetings where a few people may get a shout out but it’s not enough for you to feel connected and rewarded.

There are ways to manage this. Remote work does not have to mean invisible work. There are simple things you can do to make sure you stay on everyone’s radar.

Put your hand up for cross company work. Many organizations are starting committees for return to work, improving work processes and diversity and inclusion.

Reach out to people in your company that you have worked with in the past. Send a note and find time for a “catch up” Zoom call. Use the time to find out what’s happening in other areas and also to share details about the projects you have on your plate.

Send a note to the President. Tell him or her how much you appreciate the communication/direction/transparency that’s being provided. Take a moment to acknowledge how tough things may have been for them. If that notes lands in an inbox on a bad day, it will be so, so appreciated and may lead to a really big shout out. That’s the kind of recognition that will get you far no matter where you are working.

These are not complicated or time consuming. They will go a long way to making sure that you look and feel visible, present and engaged so that you can enjoy those new work-pajamas.