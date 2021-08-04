Extending Paws - Ren's Pets Now A Part of Legault Group

Ren's Pets, an Oakville-founded industry leader in pet products that have helped pet owners for over 30 years has officially been acquired by new owners.

Ren's Pets, founded in Oakville in 1975 is a carrier of the largest selection of pet supplies including:

Pet food

Treats

Toys

Professional grooming supplies

The organization has grown rapidly with 35 stores open across Canada, 31 in Ontario, two in New Brunswick, two in Nova Scotia, and a distribution centre in Guelph. In the past few months alone, Ren's has opened up three stores and is slated to open three more by the end of the year. As for its digital presence -Ren's Pets also makes transactions across Canada with its website shipping across the Great White North.

Now, Legault Group, a Quebec-based family business that owns Mondou Stores, announced the acquisition of Ren's Pets, and with it, all the massive undertakings and operations of the establishment that come with it. This is the firm's first acquisition outside of Quebec, and they will acquire 100% of Ren's Pets shares.

"This transaction is part of Legault Group's growth plan, which is based on expanding our activities in Canada through acquisitions and partnerships focused on innovation," said Martin Deschenes, Chief Executive Officer of Legault Group. "It will allow both companies to combine their strengths and accelerate their growth in Canada by opening new stores through an agile and flexible approach."

“We are proud to join Legault Group and combine our strengths with the Mondou store network in order to pursue our development. We share common values with this respected team in the Canadian industry such as customer service excellence and a commitment to the community and the well-being and health of animals,” added Scott Arsenault, President of Ren’s Pets. “We are confident that this transaction will be beneficial not only to both banners but also to all Canadian consumers who care about their pets.”

Legault Group is a vertically integrated, family-owned Quebec company specializing in food and accessories for pets, notably through the Mondou chain of stores. With its Canada-wide retail network, multiple brands and local manufacturing facilities, Legault Group is the country’s reference in this sector. Photo courtesy of Legault Group.

“It is very important for us to preserve the unique character of Ren’s Pets and respect the original concept that has made the company’s success and reputation for over 40 years,” explained Jules Legault, President and Co-owner of Legault Group. “This acquisition, therefore, represents collaboration and continuity for Ren’s Pets, since the brand and all the personnel, including the current management team, will remain in place.”

This partnership holds significant growth potential for both banners due to the ongoing popularity of Canada's pet market, especially, over the past 18 months. Mondou and Ren’s Pets will continue to pursue their multi-channel distribution strategy, which includes both brick and mortor retail stores and online sales, in order to meet the ever-changing needs of their customers.

For more on this acquisition and future plans, check out the websites for Mondou and Ren's Pets.