Rents up 15 per cent for a one bedroom

The Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) released the first-quarter rental results for 2023 in the GTA, and prices for a one-bedroom condo apartment have risen by 15 per cent since Q-1 2022 and up 19.8 per cent for a townhouse. TREB's information is primarily based on privately owned properties, not purpose-built rentals.

“A year ago, when Bank of Canada interest rate hikes commenced, some would-be homebuyers turned to the rental market. Increased demand up against a constrained supply of rental listings coupled with substantially lower vacancy rates resulted in average rent increases well above the rate of inflation over the past year," said TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.

In Oakville's first quarter of 2023, 473 rentals were listed, and 277 were leased. The numbers break down to 217 leased condo apartments and 60 leased townhouses.

Q-1 2023 Oakville rental statistics

× Condo Apartments Number leased Bedroom(s) Monthly rent 132 1 $2,366 79 2 $3,003 6 3 $3,219 Townhomes Number leased Bedroom(s) Monthly rent 44 2 $2,704 16 3 $3,375

Halton has 25 per cent of the GTA rentals with a vacancy rate of 0.2 per cent - the lowest in the GTA.

With the Consumer Price Index falling 0.9 per cent to 4.3% in March 2023, will the Bank of Canada be forced into lowering its rate? If rents continue to rise this dramatically, will renters look to purchase a property?

