Restaurants retain patio access from May to November

× Expand Oakville News

Love outdoor eating?

You’ll be happy to know that the town has come up with a plan to allow restaurants to continue to operate May-to-November patios on sidewalks, boulevards and on-street parking spaces.

But as of next spring, those patios will no longer be fee-free.

Town of Oakville

Outdoor eating, shopping and exercising took off in 2020 when the town allowed businesses struggling with COVID-19 restrictions to build patios and undertake other outdoor sales without a permit fee.

Participation peaked in 2021, with 112 patios across the town. Last summer saw 74 patios set up.

For next summer, the town plans to collect permit fees to help cover its costs under a newly designed Seasonal Commercial Patio Program.

Described as a "user fee cost recovery model," the fees will help pay for town staff time, an online permitting system and safety barrier equipment.

A final decision on the fees charged will be made by town councillors as they approve the 2024 town budget.

But in a report presented to the Sept. 6 budget committee, town staff suggest restaurant permit fees ranging from $201 and $690. On-street patios would also pay $562 for each parking space used to cover the cost of lost parking revenue.

More than 1,000 residents, visitors and workers responded to a town survey on patios issued earlier this summer.

The vast majority said patios, "add to the town’s vibrancy, benefit local businesses, and feel safe and comfortable."