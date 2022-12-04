RetroFestive re-opens to the public

Michele Bogle Retro Festive in Oakville

Walking into RetroFestive is almost as magical an experience as stepping into Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium. It’s like opening the door to your grandparent’s attic, where they kept all your treasured things from when you were a child.

The shelves are stocked with merchandise from almost every iconic movie, game, tv series, musician, and celebrity from the ’70s, 80s and 90s – reproduced for your gift-giving enjoyment. You’ll even find candy brands long forgotten.

Michele Bogle Retro Festive in Oakville

While I was there, I spotted eight flying reindeer. Instantly reminded that Christmas was near.

Up on the wall, many ugly Christmas sweaters hung. In the background, I could hear holiday songs.

So many nauseating Alfs, all furry and weird. They’ve got Grinches on coffee mugs disguised with a beard.

Michele Bogle Retro Festive in Oakville

There are Beatles on vinyl and stockings with faces. Archie board games, puzzles in places.

You can customize ornaments or buy Friends on keyrings. These are just a few of my favourite things.

Don’t be surprised to find yourself repeating in a small quiet voice, “I remember that.” This is the shop that keeps on giving. You’ll not only find the perfect purchases to check off your list, but you’ll also find your inner child while you become nostalgic and lose yourself in the past.

Michele Bogle Retro Festive in Oakville

All of the toys are new reproductions, perfect for gift-giving. Unique gift ideas can be found at RetroFestive. Whether it’s for an office party, a friend, or that hard-to-buy-for person on the list this year, there is a toy for everyone that has the potential to be the most thoughtful present received.

Tyler Schwartz Tyler and Jordie Schwartz, owners of Retro Festive in Oakville

Tyler and Jordie Schwartz grew up watching A Christmas Story, an MGM production from 1983. 20-yrs later, when the movie had a resurgence of popularity around 2007, The Schwartz’s thought about owning an iconic leg lamp themselves. They were disappointed to discover that no one in Canada was selling them.

Red Rider Leg Lamp Company Leg Lamp

The search became a personal challenge, which led them to Brian Jones. Jones was a fan of the holiday classic, who bought and restored Ralphie’s house with money from his own company, Red Rider Leg Lamps; a distributor out of Ohio selling pop culture items, including the Leg Lamp. After several conversations, Jones encouraged Tyler to sell them himself – RetroFestive was imagined.

Set up in their apartment in Oakville, the interest had become so great that their living space was emptied to make room for just lamps. At that time, the service of online shopping was a new concept. RetroFestive was one of the first to offer an online store that sold pop culture items.

Michele Bogle Retro Festive in Oakville

Inquiries to obtain other retro items resulted in an expansion beyond A Christmas Story paraphernalia. In 2011, Tyler and Jordie purchased a 5,000-square-foot warehouse in Oakville to house the demand for more merchandise. No longer just selling online, 2,000 square feet of the space was dedicated to a retail store that opened each November annually.

Retro Festive Bumble and the Grinch at Retro Festive in Oakville

This year, RetroFestive returned with a grand opening to welcome back customers they haven’t seen for the past two Christmases, with special friends like Bumble and the Grinch to greet the children. With open hours of 8:30 to 5:30 every day until Christmas and typically closing in the new year, the Schwartz’s have decided to remain open year-round for the first time.

Tyler Schwartz Tyler Schwartz, co-owner of Retro Festive in Oakville

The store has occasionally taken part in Comic-Cons around Southern Ontario. Tyler’s fondest memory is the year that Caroll Spinney stopped by his booth. Caroll was so thrilled to see that Retro carried Sesame Street merchandise that he created a personal Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch Christmas illustration and personalized it for Tyler, a memory he treasures.

Schwartz shares, “I have an affinity to anything retro or of pop culture. I grew up in the 80s. I loved my childhood, and I get to relive it at the store. I collected some great stuff myself when I was young.

Everybody’s a fan of something and knows others who are a fan of something. We can probably help you

Michele Bogle Retro Festive in Oakville

out.

Like me, you want to make people laugh. You want to give a gift that’s unique. You want to find a gift that you know that no one else will buy for them.

We love it when people come in and ask the question, “where did you find that?” That’s what we specialize in.

Basically, here at RetroFestive we love celebrating retro things, childhood, and having fun!

Tyler Schwartz Schwartz Family

These are the kinds of things that make us smile. Isn’t bringing joy to others part of what this season is all about?"