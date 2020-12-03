On Thursday, December 3, 2020, the Oakville Chamber Commerce launched A Roadmap for a “Smart Oakville”. The initiative urges Town Council to develop an innovation strategy that prioritizes transportation mobility and digitization.

The town is already looking at this, but the Chamber is asking the town to make this a greater priority.

The Smart Oakville Roadmap urges the town to commit to actions that both promote and support the long-term growth of the digital economy and to modernize policies that encourage investment and innovation throughout the internet eco-system.

Some highlights of the proposed "roadmap" include:

Prioritize the development of an innovation strategy for the town that incorporates "digital and mobility strategies." Create a stakeholder advisory committee to establish collaboration between government, the private sector and academia. The committee's goal is to attract investment and leaders in the field. (Oakville is home to digital innovation corporate leaders such as WSP, Ford Motor Company, and Geotab.) Create a town senior position, such as a Chief Digital Officer, ensuring that one person is dedicated to overseeing and moving forward smart city projects. Explore opportunities with pilot projects and transportation infrastructure technologies. These could include installing electric charging stations in the parking lots of Downtown Oakville, Kerr Village, and Bronte Village.

“As our communities become more connected through the collection of data, artificial intelligence, and technology, it is vital that we are prepared for the business climate of the future and that we remain competitive with other jurisdictions," says Drew Redden, President & CEO, Oakville Chamber of Commerce.

"At the Oakville Chamber of Commerce, we believe that digitization, investment in technology and transportation mobility is integral to the growth of our economy. That is why we are urging the Town to develop an innovation strategy.”

The future efficient movement of both people, goods and services will depend on the effective management of connected infrastructure. As this industry evolves and becomes a reality, it will become a competitive economic advantage for communities such as Stratford and Belleville that embrace it—and a disadvantage for those that don't, according to the chamber.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic has proven that now is the time to embrace technology and innovation” said Doug Eglington, Chair of the Board, Oakville Chamber of Commerce. “Many of our members, along with businesses across the country and around the world, had to quickly pivot their business models and digitize operation to continue to conduct business.”