Rob Lister named Ontario Energy Association's Leader of the Year

× Expand OEC Rob Lister accepting the 2023 Leader of the Year award

The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) has awarded Rob Lister, the president and CEO of OEC, the prestigious Leader of the Year title.

This recognition highlights Lister's significant contributions and visionary leadership within the energy and utility industry. Throughout his career, Lister has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and the betterment of the organizations he has served.

His remarkable business leadership has propelled OEC towards remarkable growth and geographic expansion within the energy and infrastructure services sector. Under his guidance, the organization has successfully established a national brand.

Lister's dedication to the industry's advancement is evident through his active participation in associations, serving on multiple Board of Directors, and his ongoing commitment to promoting sustainability and innovation in the sector.

The highly esteemed Leader of the Year award was presented to Lister on September 27 during the Ontario Energy Conference. The ceremony, jointly organized by the Ontario Energy Association and the Association of Power Producers of Ontario, served as a platform to celebrate the accomplishments of Ontario's energy sector over the past year.

"I am honoured and grateful to the Ontario Energy Association and for this distinguished recognition. The future of the energy industry is promising as we continue to develop and deploy innovative and sustainable solutions," commented Lister.

The recognition of Rob Lister as Leader of the Year reflects the profound impact he has made in driving the growth and success of OEC. His ability to navigate complex challenges and identify strategic opportunities has positioned him as a prominent figure in the industry.

Lister's leadership has not only elevated OEC's standing but has also, "inspired others to strive for excellence and innovation."

As the energy and utility industry continues to evolve, Rob Lister's visionary leadership and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly continue to shape and influence the sector's future trajectory. Through his continued efforts, Lister is paving the way for a more sustainable and innovative energy landscape in Ontario and beyond.

About OEC

OEC serves the infrastructure, energy, renewable generation, electricity and gas distribution sectors. With over 2,500 employees, insightful and reliable energy and infrastructure solutions are provided to clients across Canada and beyond.

Driven to Lead, Innovate and Commit to Excellence, OEC partners with clients to create value. The group of companies deliver end-to-end solutions from conception and design to engineering, construction and comprehensive field services.