Rules for Halton in coronavirus "protect" level

On Tuesday, November 3, 2020 the province released its latest guidelines for keeping us working and safe. The new frame work has five levels that range from lockdown to prevention.

The majority of the province's regions are in the least restrictive category "prevention", and the regions that were in what was considered a modified Stage 2 are now in the third level "restrict".

Halton, along with 3 other regions, have been placed into the second level "protect". The other regions in this category are Brant, Durham and Hamilton.

Protect Level - General Public Health Measures

The general public health measures apply to everyone in every situation.

Gathering limit for certain organized public events and social gatherings (e.g. barbeques) to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors

Gathering limit for organized public events and gatherings to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors

Gathering limit for all organized public events and social gatherings to10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors

Gathering limit for religious services, weddings and funerals to 30% capacity indoors and 100 people outdoors

Requirement for workplace screening

Requirement for face coverings at indoor workplaces

Requirement for face coverings in indoor public spaces, with limited exemptions

Worker protections such as eye protection where patrons without face coverings are within two metres of workers

Development and implementation of a communication/public education plan (highlighting risk)

Advice to restrict non-essential travel from areas of high-transmission to areas of low transmission

Restaurants

Restaurants, Bars and Food or Drink Establishments

Require patrons to be seated with 2 metres minimum between tables

Dancing, singing and performing music is permitted, with restrictions

Karaoke permitted, with restrictions (including no private rooms)

Require patron contact info (one per group)

No buffet style service

Night clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues must be managed by venue; 2 metre distance and face covering required

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Eye protection where patrons without face coverings are within two metres of workers

Establishments must close at midnight

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of 6 people may be seated together

Limit volume of music (e.g., to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Safety plan available upon request

Trafalgar Park Community Centre Arena

Sports and Recreational Fitness

50 people indoors (classes)

100 people outdoors (classes)

50 people indoors (area with weights or exercise equipment)

Spectators allowed (50 indoors and 100 outdoors)

Limit of 50 people per room basis if operating in compliance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (Guidance for Facilities for Sport and Recreational Activities)

Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact; maximum 50 people per league (There's an exemption for high performance athletes and parasports)

Limit volume of music (e.g., conversation level/require use of microphone for instructor where needed to avoid shouting)

Face coverings required except when exercising

Increase spacing between patrons to 3 metres for areas of a sport or recreational facility where there are weights/weight machines and exercise/fitness classes

Recreational programs limited to 10 people per room indoors and 25 outdoors

Require contact information for all patrons and attendance for team sports

Require appointments for entry; one reservation for teams

Safety plan available upon request

Meeting and Event Spaces

50 people indoors

100 people outdoors, with an exception for court/government services, weddings, funerals

Booking multiple rooms for the same event is not permitted

As of August 21, 2020, OCMOH plan: 50 persons per room, where physical distancing can be maintained, subject to conditions in the plan

Establishments must close at midnight

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of 6 people may be seated together

Limit volume of music (e.g., to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Safety plan available upon request

Retail

Fitting rooms must be limited to non- adjacent stalls

Line-ups/patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance and face covering required

Limit volume of music (e.g., to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

For malls - safety plan available upon request

Personal Care Services

Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, and whirlpools closed

Require contact information from all patrons

Safety plan available upon request

Casinos, Bingo Halls and Gaming Establishments

Capacity cannot exceed 50 persons

Table games are prohibited

These establishments must operate in accordance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Safety plan available upon request

Cinemas

In facility/area 50 people indoors, 100 people outdoors OR 50 people indoor per auditorium if cinema operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Face coverings except when eating or drinking only

Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Safety plan available upon request

Performing Arts Facilities

50 spectators indoors and 100 spectators outdoors with 2 metres physical distance maintained

Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier

Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted

Performers and employees must maintain 2 metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance

Drive-in performances permitted

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Safety plan available upon request

These are the new rules that will govern Halton as of 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020. The general health guidance applies universally to each of these categories.

More information about how the province determine which region should be in which level and health guidelines for the other levels can be found at COVID Response Framework.