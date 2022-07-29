S&P Global Ratings upholds Halton's AAA credit status

S&P Global Ratings (S&P) maintains Halton Region’s AAA Credit rating, the highest rating that a municipality can achieve. Municipalities that borrow under this credit rating access the best possible capital financing rates and minimize long-term infrastructure capital financing costs.

"Halton Region has once again earned this AAA distinction for 20 years in a row," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr.

"This is yet another acknowledgement of the Region’s continued prudent fiscal management practices and planning to maintain our strong financial position."

S&P’s analysis included the following strengths in support of the AAA rating:

steady population growth, high-income levels and a broad economy that fosters stability in the Region’s property tax base;

prudent financial management practices, robust long-range planning guided by detailed asset management plans and a diverse economic base;

solid budgetary performance and limiting debt issuance; and

exceptional liquidity position and satisfactory access to external liquidity for financing needs.

Halton Region has maintained AAA credit rating since 2002 and Moody’s Investors Service (AAA) since 1989. Earning this distinction from both agencies each year is a key objective of Halton’s annual Budget and Business Plan.