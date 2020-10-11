Sari Taha: new HDSB Human Resources Superintendent

× Expand HDSB

The Halton District School Board promoted Sari Taha to the role of Superintendent of Human Resources, with an official start date of November 2, 2020.

Currently, Sari Taha holds the role of General Manager of Human Resources, with responsibility for collective bargaining, labour relations and workplace investigations, staffing and recruiting with the HDSB. Taha has a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Public Management, a Master of Arts in Public Policy and Public Administration, he has obtained his Supervisor Officers Qualifications and holds the professional designation of Certified Human Resources Leader.

“Sari’s knowledge of the current provincial labour relations landscape as well as the culture of human resources within the Board will be a tremendous asset to the Halton District School Board,” says Stuart Miller, Director of Education of the Halton District School Board. “We offer our congratulations and look forward to officially welcoming Sari to the Board’s Senior Administrative team.”

"I am truly grateful and honored to have been given this amazing opportunity,” Sari says. “I am looking forward to continuing to serve our Board of Trustees, and to work with a talented senior administrative team, our union and employee association partners, and school and corporate leaders, with the goal of making a difference for our students and staff."

Sari Taha's appointment fills the vacancy resulting from the retirement of Debra McFadden, effective October 30. The start of this school year marks McFadden’s 40th in public education, serving with two other public boards before joining the HDSB team nine years ago. During her extensive career in Human Resources, she has effectively managed intrinsic relationships with administrators, staff, and union leaders in her day-to-day duties. McFadden also extended her exemplary skills to provincial negotiations and bargaining at the provincial level while representing 31 public boards during her time with the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association.

“Always with students at the centre of her decision-making, Halton has benefited greatly from Debra’s expertise in labour relations, staffing and human resources management,” Miller says. “She will be missed at the HDSB, but we extend our heartfelt congratulations on an exemplary career and wish her well in her next adventures.”