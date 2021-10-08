Sheldon Pereira appointed Sheridan College's new Vice Provost

Sheridan Collge Sheldon Pereira

After an extensive international search, Sheridan is pleased to welcome Sheldon Pereira as Vice Provost, Student Experience and Enrolment Management. Pereira will join Sheridan on December 1, 2021.

As Vice Provost, Pereira will bring transformative leadership to Sheridan’s efforts to deliver an exceptional experience for students in and out of the classroom. He will also provide future-focused leadership to advance Sheridan’s strategic enrolment management goals and bring to life a holistic, streamlined support system for student success.

"I am excited about bringing Sheldon’s strategic, innovative leadership to the dynamic and expert team in the division of Students," said Carol Altilia, Provost and Vice President, Academic. "His experience in long-term vision-setting within student affairs, broad expertise in student life, and record of developing impactful experiential learning programs will be a tremendous asset to Sheridan."

Pereira brings over a decade of senior experience in higher education, municipal affairs, government relations, innovation strategy, communications, issues and risk management, and international partnership development.

He has held the positions of Director for Strategic Institutional Initiatives, interim executive lead on the Milton Campus expansion, and Ashoka Changemaker Campus Change Lead. Pereira has led a variety of intra/entrepreneurial endeavours for social impact, including:

Establishment of the CityStudio Waterloo partnership between Wilfrid Laurier University and local government,

Designing the implementation framework for the IBM Smarter Cities Challenge recommendations at the City of Waterloo

Serving as a community ambassador for Canada 150 with an emphasis on bringing reconciliation, inclusion and environment into sharper community focus.

He is currently the Chief of Staff to the President and Vice-Chancellor at Wilfrid Laurier University, and Senior Executive Officer for Internationalization.

Pereira earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Wilfrid Laurier University, a Master of Design in Strategic Foresight and Innovation from OCAD University, a certificate from Harvard University in Confronting Racism in Higher Education, and a certificate from First Nations University in the Four Seasons of Reconciliation. Currently, he is a doctoral researcher and student at Lancaster University in the United Kingdom, where he is pursuing a Ph.D. in higher education policy and leadership.