Sheridan Colleges partners with off-campus housing provider to connect landlords and students

As Sheridan students prepare to return to campus in September, there is a tremendous opportunity for landlords who may have a room available to reach potential renters.

Sheridan has partnered with Places4Students.com, an established provider of off-campus housing solutions, to connect local landlords directly with students looking for housing through a simplified listing process. Listing fees in Oakville have been significantly reduced to help engage more landlords and streamline the process for them.

If you're a landlord looking to post your listing for students, Places4Students is a great place to start. The Places4Students platform provides many tools to help your listing stand out, such as Google Maps, a live up-to-date database, descriptive listings with photos, floor plans and amenities logos, as well as customer service support if you need help. Sheridan provides online resources that promote this partnership and encourages students to use Places4Students.com to search for accommodation.

“We are very proud to partner with Places4Students.com to connect even more students and landlords this coming year,” says Sunand Sharma, Associate Dean, Community Citizenship, Leadership and Engagement at Sheridan.

“Our students’ safety is our utmost priority, and we are thrilled to partner with an organization that practice stringent screening every step of the way to ensure students have the best possible off-campus housing experience.”

Get started on your listing

For assistance registering a listing, please contact Places4Students directly:

email admin@places4students.com or call 1-866-766-0767

Places4Students.com