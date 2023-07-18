Sheridan makes Forbes' list of Canada's best diversity employers

Sheridan College

Sheridan was named to Forbes’ list of Canada's Best Employers for Diversity that was released Tuesday, July 11, — ranking 12th overall and the only college on the list of 150 organizations.

This is the third consecutive year Sheridan has been included in Forbes’ ranking. Toronto Metropolitan University placed first for 2023, followed by McMaster in third and Newfoundland’s Memorial University in fourth.

Employers from the 2023 list have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of approximately 12,000 professionals from all industry sectors employing more than 500 people in their Canadian operations. The evaluation, conducted by Statista, was based on direct recommendations from employees, indirect recommendations through industry evaluation, diversity among senior leadership, and diversity engagement indicators.

"At Sheridan, diversity is deeply ingrained in our institutional DNA. Diversity of thought and experience drives innovation, creativity, and problem-solving, which are fundamental to our mission of empowering individuals to shape their futures,” says Dr. Janet Morrison, Sheridan’s president and vice chancellor.

“Diversity also plays a pivotal role in our strategy for employee retention. By cultivating an inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued, respected, and supported, we foster a sense of belonging that contributes to high job satisfaction and engagement.”

Sheridan continues to make meaningful strides towards developing an equitable and inclusive community through embedding these values into policies, procedures and future initiatives. Most recently, in June 2023, a new Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Knowledge Mobilization Dissemination Centre (KMDC) launched at Sheridan in partnership with Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan). The CICan KMDC at Sheridan – one of only two in Canada and the only English-language Centre of its kind – supports local organizations that have committed to the 50 – 30 Challenge.

Sheridan’s leaders’ efforts to advance EDI practices at the college and beyond have been recognized on a national and international scale. In June 2022, Dr. Jane Ngobia, Sheridan’s first vice president of inclusive communities, was recognized with a Silver Award of Excellence for Leadership in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion by the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics (WFCP), while in April 2023, Sheridan’s Office of Inclusive Communities was recognized with a silver award in the category of Excellence in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at the Colleges & Institutes Canada (CICan) Awards of excellence.

“Fostering an inclusive and equitable environment is crucial for the success of our students, faculty, and staff. By embracing diversity, we create a rich tapestry of knowledge and understanding that enhances the learning experience and prepares our graduates to thrive in a global society,” says Cherie Robertson, director, human rights & equity initiatives, Sheridan’s Centre for Equity and Inclusion.

Learn more about Sheridan’s Office of Inclusive Communities.

The Forbes news comes on the heels of the announcement that Sheridan ranked first overall on Forbes’ 2023 list of Canada’s Best Employers that was released in January — the highest ranking that a college has finished in the history of the annual survey. The Forbes ranking includes 300 employers across 37 industries, ranging from large corporations to community-based financial institutions, post-secondary institutions and government agencies.