Forbes names Sheridan the “Best Employer for Diversity” among Canadian colleges

Sheridan College, headquartered in Oakville, ranked tenth in Forbes’ “Best Canadian Employers for Diversity” list – the highest of any college.

The survey utilized Statista, an innovative German statistics portal, to obtain “unbiased results and reliable insights from over 10,000 surveyed professionals working for companies with a minimum of 500 employees in their Canadian operations.”

In particular, direct recommendations from employees, indirect recommendations through industry, diversity among senior leadership, and diversity engagement indicators were evaluated.

The honour thrilled Dr. Janet Morrison, Sheridan’s President and Vice Chancellor, who owed Sheridan’s triumphs to their commitment to diversity. She hailed the meaningful strides being taken, across their three campuses, towards “developing an equitable and inclusive community by actively embedding these values into policies, procedures and decision-making at all levels of the institution.”

Forbes’ recognition comes on the heels of a Silver Award of Excellence for Leadership in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI), bestowed on Dr. Jane Ngobia by the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics (WFCP) last month.

Sheridan was also recently ranked eighth on Forbes’ 2022 list of Canada’s Best Employers — a college has not ranked higher in the history of the annual survey. Sheridan is far and away the only Ontario postsecondary institution to place in the top 10 of this year's Canada's Best Employers rankings, with just one other college in the province trailing.