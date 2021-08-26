Sixth Line redevelopment proposal by Dunpar Homes rejected

The future remains unclear for a collection of derelict properties at the south end of Sixth Line.

More than four years ago, Oakville town council rejected a plan by Dunpar Homes to build 81 townhouses on five lots near the North Service Road.

The Ontario Land Tribunal (formerly LPAT) has now officially quashed the proposal too. In an Aug. 17 decision, the tribunal dismissed Dunpar’s appeal to redevelop 1.47 hectares of land bordering the Sixteen Mile Creek. Located on the west side of Sixth Line, the site is just south of the QEW pedestrian underpass.

While a 2019 decision from the panel had found “merit in allowing intensification of the site” and provided time for the town and Dunpar to work together on a compromise proposal, the two sides weren’t able to reach a consensus.

“I really wish a compromise could have happened because it would've answered the longstanding question of what the future of that property is going to look like,” says Ward 5 councillor Jeff Knoll.

“My biggest worry is that now we’re back at square one.”

He’s particularly concerned that the vacant and derelict properties have been left in limbo.

Kim Arnott

“There are already all kinds of problems with vandalism, and there's been drugs and all kinds of stuff going on in that property, and that's not going to get better leaving it feral like it is right now.”

Redevelopment of 1020, 1024, 1028, 1032 and 1042 Sixth Line was first proposed by Dunpar in 2016.

But Oakville town staff rejected the high-density nature of the development on the edge of a low-density neighbourhood.

One of the properties – 1042 Sixth Line – has since been designated as a cultural heritage landscape under the Ontario Heritage Act.

Its long and formal laneway bordered by mature spruce trees and ending in a circular driveway in front of the frame house, as well as other landscape plantings and designs, are considered reflective of the Arts and Crafts movement.

Future development will need to be sensitive to the cultural landscape and the heritage home, as well as the many mature trees on the property, says Knoll.

“But none of it's insurmountable, and this why I'm super frustrated,” he says.

“I think that ultimately there has to be some form of medium density there – but probably on the lower end of medium density. I think this developer, while he had a good product, he just wanted to do too much on the property.”

“It's a unique part of town that really needs careful treatment,” Knoll added. “I hope we can find a way to find the right opportunity for that property to bring some closure for the community and for the property ownership and to bring value to the whole area.”

At this point, there are no further development applications for the property.

Oakville News requested a comment on the decision and the future of the properties through Dunpar’s legal representative Russell Cheeseman but didn’t receive a response.