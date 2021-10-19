Small Business Week 2021 in Oakville

It’s Small Business Week! Join the Oakville Chamber in partnership with BDC as they present five free webinars and a special Good Morning Oakville featuring entrepreneurs in our business community!

Registration for the webinars is not necessary. To receive email reminders for the events below, go to www.oakvillechamber.com.

Tuesday Oct. 19, 12 p.m. Webinar: Innovation Through Diversity, with Brooke Gordan & Jamohl Rutherford

Wednesday Oct. 20, 8:30 a.m. Good Morning Oakville: Hear from five local small businesses about their unique entrepreneurial journeys, then join us for a networking session!

Owen Hargreaves - Expedia Cruises

Lindsay Boardman - Meraki Fitness & Sports Performance

Ted Creighton - FocalPoint Business Coaching

Joni Lien - SupperWorks

Nathan Arfin - Core 1

Registration is required for this virtual Good Morning Oakville event. Register at www.oakvillechamber.com

12 pm Webinar: Establishing Your Online Strategy, with Hart Massie & Tyler Lockyer

Oakville Chamber of Commerce

Thursday Oct. 21, 12 p.m. Webinar: Build Back Better: Making ESG Work for Your, an interview with Craig Ryan

Friday Oct. 22, 12 p.mm Webinar: Digitize Now: How To Make the Shift in Your Business, with Roshan D'Souza

All Small Business Week content will be available on-demand following the air date.

Join the conversation! #BDCsbw