Source Bulk Foods in Oakville makes delicious environmental impact

× Expand The Source Bulk Foods Oakville The Source Bulk Foods in Oakville

"While I was on vacation with my family in Bali in 2017, I noticed how healthy people there ate and how eco-conscious they lived. I was drawn to opening something sustainable," notes Rovi Anne Lasquite.

Source Bulk Foods was founded in Australia in 2012 by family-man Paul Maderos. Sensitized to the effect plastic was having on the earth, Maderos decided to channel his healthy living, combined with the pursuit of environmental sustainability, into a business.

Lasquite wanted to embark on a new career as an entrepreneur and leave the corporate life she had lived for 16 years. Following extensive research and being impressed with the company's growth in Australia as a franchise, she reached out to Maderos in 2018 to inquire when the franchise might become available in Canada.

The interest inspired a move by The Source that led to several popping up in British Columbia and Ontario in 2021; a franchise location owned by Lasquite and her husband in Oakville opened in December 2021. Open less than a year and committed to the "zero waste movement," Rovi Anne launched another location just three months ago in Newmarket, Ontario.

× Expand The Source Bulk Foods Oakville Rovi Anne Lasquite, franchise owner of The Source Bulk Foods in Oakville

The Source offers vegan, gluten-free, paleo, dairy-free, and organic products, with no gmos or chemicals. It carries personal care products like shampoos, body wash, and soaps. There are household cleaning items sourced from local vendors. Lasquite sources as much locally from eco-friendly companies, like their granola bars, protein bars, honey and kombucha.

The Oakville website with specific product listings for that location will be available soon.

The company tracks stsustainability statistics such as the kilograms of plastic packaging waste their customers have diverted from landfill and the number of pieces of plastic packaging saved from production.

The Source parent company also keeps consumers mindful by providing perspective with information like the staggering number of plastic bottles disposed of each year.

The Source continues to do its part to increase sustainability practices created around a zero-waste business model, from supplier partnerships with eco-friendly companies to encouraging and educating customers.

The consumer saves by buying the specific weight desired. Therefore there is less excess when not buying pre-packaged products, reducing waste that goes into landfill. Additional everyday savings in 15 staple products are locked into a competitive price for the next several months. An arrangement made with suppliers to protect customers from current inflationary pressures.

A loyalty program also offers $5 back for every $100 spent. In another effort to eliminate waste, plastic cards are not issued. Digital identification is entered during each purchase.

The Source Oakville posts recipe ideas on their in-store chalkboard. During Christmas, the store is organizing some fun with recipes with customer participation.

You'll find helpful tips and facts listed on the website as guidance for those interested in knowing how they can conduct their lives in a more eco-friendly way while reducing waste.

Rovi Anne shares, "Every little bit helps. Shopping in our store, we can collectively reduce the waste in our community that we service. Giving a new meaning to bulk shopping will ultimately save money for customers when they can buy exactly what they need."

