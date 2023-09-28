Swiss Interiors of Oakville lights dim as owners prepare to close

× Expand Swiss Interiors Swiss Interiors in Oakville

Carol and Rick Vesters, owners of Swiss Interiors in Oakville, are staging a well-designed exit.

Since 1953, Swiss Interiors has represented quality, tradition and personalized customer service in home furnishings.

Carol Vesters had grown up in the store, keenly watching her parents, Samuel and Betty Muller, as they took meticulous care of each customer who entered their shop. When her father retired in 1995, Carol and her husband Rick took over the business.

Swiss Interiors Swiss Interiors of Oakville

With great shoes to fill, Carol and her husband understood the sacrifice and commitment required to succeed.

New businesses came and went. They watched as the town grew and changed around them. The store continued to thrive, never relinquishing the customer service to others. Both Carol and Rick were present every day; they were a constant that customers could rely on.

Most major pieces found in Swiss Interiors are Canadian-made. Materials used to create the furniture in the store are higher in quality than those included in many imports.

The company worked with some of the finest Canadian suppliers, like Perri Fine Furniture, known for their great attention to detail. Vogel by Chervin, who built a reputation on the time-treasured craftsmanship of their exquisite chairs, and Durham Furniture for the solid wood bedrooms designed.

The family recognized the value behind providing solid wood furnishings to their customers, knowing that people will furnish singular rooms at a time, both parties respecting each piece as a timeless investment.

Swiss Interiors Carol and Rick Vesters, owners of Swiss Interiors of Oakville

The almost 10,000 square feet never appeared ominous to those who entered. "We've been able to help people imagine a room because of how our showroom is set up. It was never just an open expanse. Our experienced use of artwork and accents have always helped people imagine the furniture in their own spaces," Carol notes.

With no regrets, Carol and Rick loved what they were doing and what they accomplished. They would have gone on doing it longer if the pandemic hadn't made them stop and take a beat.

Carol admits, "When we were suddenly forced to take some downtime, we actually found ourselves enjoying it. It was our time. One of the things that I look forward to now is not having a schedule."

Carol reflected on fun moments for the store when working with HGTV, taking part in a Donny Wahlberg film, iconic Canadian celebrities who popped in, and being recognized from a scene from The Santa Claus movie.

Swiss Interiors Swiss Interiors of Oakville

Advice Carol shares with prospective shop owners, "Be prepared to give it a lot of your time. Growing up, I've seen a lot of good quality companies close their doors. We have been fortunate to be able to partner with the best manufacturers available." The couple understood that customers appreciate the quality in anything they buy.

Carol and Rick informed current customers of the closing out of respect. And gave new potential customers a head-up that better deals could be taken advantage of ahead.

The sale started on September 20. Carol informs, "Regular prices are not inflated to seemingly gouge prices for the sale. Our product is good value at good prices and not at all at the high end of the spectrum. There are pieces at a price-point for most."

The owners have listened to the feedback that people want to add to existing collections, so the shop will continue to take orders through October while selling off inventory.

Anticipated closing is the end of the calendar year.

Designer Samantha Crawford of Samantha Crawford Interiors, who has been with them for seven years, will stay on until December.

They intend to involve as many manufacturers as possible. The warehouse will remain open beyond the end of the year to accommodate special orders.

Carol shares, "I would like to convey my appreciation to the people of Oakville, not only customers but the wonderful residents in general. Even if they don't own a piece of furniture from our store, but possibly their parents do, it's gratifying to know that they'll remember us when that piece is passed down.

"It has been heartwarming hearing how our business impacted them. A longstanding landmark says that a town is thriving. It's nice to know that people think of you and noticed you and that you mean something to the town for so many reasons. Thank you for sharing that with us."

.