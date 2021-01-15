Town appointments two new commissioners

The town of Oakville announce the following two new appointments to its executive management team: Niel Garbe and Phoebe Fu.

Phoebe Fu will join the town effective February 16, 2021 as the new commissioner of Community Infrastructure. This newly created commission is responsible for providing safe and sustainable transportation, storm water and natural infrastructure for the town. Phoebe is a Professional Engineer and has her Masters of Civil Engineering from the University of Toronto, with over 22 years of experience. Ms. Fu joins us from the City of Markham where she has been the director of Environmental Services since 2017. Prior to that, she was the director of Asset Management and has held progressively responsible positions in asset management, transportation planning, and engineering and infrastructure planning and delivery over 17 years in the municipal sector.

Neil Garbe joins the town as the new commissioner of Community Development effective January 14, 2021. The commission is responsible for defining and protecting the vision of the town’s community in the areas of planning, building and municipal enforcement. Mr. Garbe has a Masters of Urban and Regional Planning from Queen’s University and is a Registered Professional Planner, with nearly 30 years of experience. He has an extensive planning background and also brings significant leadership experience at both the municipal and regional levels. Most recently, he was the CAO for the City of Richmond Hill for five years. Prior to that, he was the CAO for the Town of Aurora.

“On behalf of Town Council, I am delighted to welcome both Neil Garbe and Phoebe Fu to the Town of Oakville,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “We look forward to working with the newest members of the town’s executive management team. I am confident that their collective experience and impressive careers and skills in the municipal government sector will be a wonderful asset in supporting the successful delivery of Council’s Strategic Plan and advancing our vision to be the most livable town in Canada.”

“Both Neil and Phoebe bring a wealth of knowledge, skills and expertise to their new roles and I am so pleased to welcome them to the organization,” said Jane Clohecy, CAO. “I look forward to working closely with them as executive leaders. I know they will both bring a strategic lens to the work we do, in our collective efforts to meet Council’s strategic priorities, address emerging issues such as our ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery efforts, and will play a critical role in positioning our corporation well for the future.”

In addition to welcoming two new commissioners, two other staffing changes have been made to the town’s Senior Management Team.

Ralph Kaminski joins the town as the new Chief Building Official and director of Building Services effective January 12, 2021. He was most recently the Chief Building Official for the City of Waterloo for 16 years. Mr. Kaminski joins the town to replace John Tutert, who retired last month after 31 years with the town.

The town has also appointed Gabe Charles, senior manager of Current Planning and Urban Design, to the position of interim director of Planning Services, effective February 1, 2021. This interim appointment is in place as Mark Simeoni, the town’s current director of Planning, has accepted a position with the City of Burlington as their new director of Community Planning. Mr. Simeoni’s last day in Oakville is January 29.

“I also wish to extend a warm welcome to Ralph and Gabe in their new roles and as the newest members of our senior management team,” added CAO Clohecy.