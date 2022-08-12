Town develops inclusivity plan

× Expand Oakville News. N.M.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, town staff updated councillors on the Town's inclusion and diversity efforts. It included plans to develop a multi-year plan to support inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility (IDEA).

Over the last year, the town has been working closely with CCDI Consulting, a leading organization in diversity and inclusion in the workplace, to conduct an assessment of the town’s current state, including:

Gathering workplace demographics

Capturing inclusion sentiments in the town’s workforce and community

Undertaking a comprehensive policy review

A summary of these findings includes opportunities the town can explore that will lead to a more inclusive workplace and community.

Town’s strengths

Recognizing the value of IDEA and starting to implement programs throughout the organization,

Having a strong representation of women employed in all primary roles at the Town of Oakville, and

Fostering an inclusive climate where employees feel that the person they report to promotes a respectful and inclusive workplace

Concerns

However, community engagement with more than 60 community groups and feedback from the community diversity and inclusion online survey indicates participants have mixed feelings when it comes to the town meeting the needs of the community, and more than half of participants felt reluctant to participate because they feel they don’t belong.

Some participants noted that while representation is improving, the composition of town staff and Council doesn't reflect the visible racial/ethnic diversity of residents.

“We all have a role to play in supporting a workplace and community where there is space for everyone in a respectful and welcoming environment,” commented CAO Jane Clohecy.

Moving forward

Work has already begun, and in the coming months, CCDI Consulting will be continuing to help the town through the development of the IDEA multi-year plan.

The town is ready to dive into the work that will include ways to increase accountability and transparency, increase employee well-being, provide more equitable opportunities, reduce attitudinal barriers and strengthen and build trust and physiological safety.

The plan will also identify initiatives within the community to help people feel more of a sense of belonging.

A draft of the multi-year inclusion plan will be shared in early 2023.