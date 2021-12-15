Brantwood Public School site sold

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The town has finalized the sale of the former Brantwood Public School site to Red Pine Canopy Ltd., a company owned by local real estate developer John Mehlenbacher.

Redevelopment of the Allan Street property will see seven new detached homes front onto Douglas Avenue. The front portion of the former school building will be converted into four to nine residential condominium apartment units adjacent to Allan Street.

According to a press release issued by the town, the developer has committed to preserving the west and south elevations of the historic school building, which were constructed in 1920 and designated under Part V of the Ontario Heritage Act.

The press release adds that the new dwellings will be built in a style consistent with nearby homes on Douglas Avenue.

“We are excited at the opportunity to reuse a heritage school,” says Mehlenbacher in a press release issued by the town.

“As a resident of south Oakville, my team and I understand there’s an established neighbourhood with a very strong community connection to the building. We are committed to conserving the historic portions of this iconic building and constructing residences that will respect and complement the neighbourhood.”

Mehlenbacher is the COO of The Condo Store and a founding partner of The Rosseau Group.

After Brantwood was closed in 2010, the town purchased the property from the school board. In 2013, council approved a redevelopment plan, as well as an official plan and zoning bylaw amendments for the site.

“There’s been a lot of collaboration between the town and neighbouring residents to ensure a seamless transition of the new development with the surrounding community,” according to Mayor Rob Burton.

“Commitment to existing heritage protection and heritage policies of the Livable Oakville Plan were essential elements to any redevelopment, and we are happy that the purchaser understands the importance of preserving what we value.”

