Town launches new online business licence application

The Town of Oakville launched a new online application for business licensing. The new process allows businesses requiring new licences or looking to renew their licence to fill out an application, submit documentation, and complete payment – all in one convenient online space.

This is the latest addition to a number of services already offered on oakville.ca to support residents, businesses, and the local economy.

Businesses can access the online application at www.oakville.ca/onlineservices. A secure account is needed to submit an online application and access many of our other services.

The town has advised existing licensed businesses of the transition from email and in-person to online through notifications attached to their renewal letters.

To assist customers with the transition to this new online format, new business licence applications will be accepted by email until Jan. 1, 2022, and any existing licensees applying for renewal will have until Jan. 15, 2022. After this time, all applications will be accepted through the online process only.

The new business licence application process is the first of a number of Municipal Enforcement Services that are being offered online. Noise exemption and sign permit applications will be offered online in early 2022. The result will be easier, faster and transparent processes.