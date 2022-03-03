Join a Town of Oakville committee or board

The Town of Oakville relies on its residents of all abilities to give their time, expertise and experience by serving on various boards and committees. These boards and committees provide input and recommendations on matters that impact the community.

The Town of Oakville is currently seeking two volunteers to serve on the Oakville Public library board and one (1) volunteer to serve on the Community Spirit Awards Selection Committee for the remainder of the 2018-2022 term of Council (Nov. 14, 2022, or until a successor is appointed).

The Oakville Public Library (OPL) strives to fulfill its mission of cultivating discovery and creativity in every phase of life. With seven branches and three OPL Express locations, OPL’s goal is to create an inclusive, barrier-free environment where all community members can access physical and digital resources and services.

OPL is currently looking for board members with the following skills:

Communications/marketing

Finance

Fundraising

The Community Spirit Awards Selection Committee is looking for one volunteer to sit on the committee to review individuals, organizations, businesses and community groups who have demonstrated ongoing leadership, dedication and involvement in Oakville.

Further details, board descriptions and application forms are available on the Advisory Committee and Boards page.

Applications for all vacancies will be accepted until Mar. 10, 2022. For more information about the appointment procedure, please contact the Clerk’s department at 905-815-6015 (TTY - 905-338-4200) or email [email protected].