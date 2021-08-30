Oakville to consider employee vaccination policy

The town is considering a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for all employees and members of council.

A report outlining a proposed policy will be considered by town councillors at a special meeting on Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

Development of a policy aligns with the recent recommendation from Halton Region’s Medical Officer Health, Dr. Meghani, that all local employers address the need for a workplace vaccination policy to protect their workers and the public from COVID-19, says a town-issued press release.

The town’s proposed policy would require all staff and councillors to provide proof of full vaccination, with limited exceptions.

Town staff will also present councillors with policy options that would require vaccination for those using of town facilities.

“A fourth wave of COVID-19 fueled by the Delta variant is at our doorstep,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “We know getting vaccinated is our most effective tool against severe illness and hospitalization.”

Burton added that the town is encouraged to hear that the Ford government may be exploring a provincial vaccination passport.

“While we are ready to consider a town policy that applies to members of the public entering our facilities, a provincial mandated approach would be the most effective tool to protect our community.”

Though you can still contract COVID-19 after being vaccinated, public health reports have demonstrated that vaccines provide a high level of protection against COVID-19 and its variants and reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization.

“The health and safety of our employees and members of the public remains the town’s key priority and we’ve taken all necessary steps to ensure their safety throughout this pandemic,” said Jane Clohecy, Oakville CAO. “It is time we actively look at mandated vaccination policies to ensure we are doing all we can to protect our employees, members of council, and the community we serve.”