Town publishes profile to attract new businesses

The Town of Oakville has launched a new Community Profile; the digital profile is, as the Town says, "an investment attraction publication spotlighting the benefits of choosing Oakville as a location for business."

The new profile is a continuation of the town’s Where Living Works campaign that was launched in 2021 to generate awareness and attract new investment to Oakville’s office market by highlighting industry leading companies, local talent, and the town’s livability and world-renowned assets.

In addition to the advantages of choosing a location in Oakville, the profile features "key information for businesses to make an investment decision," including demographic data, top industries, and real estate market trends.

"The Community Profile shines a spotlight on Oakville’s livability and strong economy," said Mayor Rob Burton. "Business thrives in Oakville because people thrive in Oakville - and that’s why industry leading companies are calling Oakville home.”

Attracting new investment, according to the Town, "is essential to supporting pandemic recovery, job creation and sustaining the long term health of the local economy." Site Selection Magazine, an international business publication covering corporate real estate and economic development, wrote that Oakville "remains one of Canada’s Best Locations for investment."

A digital copy of the Community Profile is available on the Invest Oakville website.

The Where Living Works campaign has been funded by the Federal government’s CanExport Community Investment Program (CECI) and supported by regional and provincial partners Toronto Global and Invest Ontario.