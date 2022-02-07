Unionization attempt underway at Oakville Staples store

× Expand Lynn Lau Staples at Dorval Crossing in Oakville A unionization drive is underway for the 34 employees of Staples store 4 in Oakville.

The employee leading a union drive at the Staples store at Dorval Crossing says unionization seemed like the only way to improve conditions for the retail workers facing stagnant wages, chronic understaffing and an alleged effort by store management to cover up cases of COVID-19 contracted on the job.

The employee says he and five other employees contacted the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) three weeks ago and succeeded at the first step of unionizing – getting more than 40 per cent of their fellow employees to sign union cards. The next step in the union drive – an electronic vote held by Ontario Labour Relations Board – takes place from Feb. 8 to 9. If a majority of employees vote to join the union, UFCW will become the legal bargaining agent and representative for the employees.

Staples employees are being helped in their efforts by UFCW Local 1006A Director of Organizing Lesley Prince. "Coming from a retail background, I'm proud to see retail workers reach out for workplace improvements through unionization," says Prince. "It's not necessarily a sector that has done so in the past. People tend to leave for better, rather than fixing the concerns about stagnant wages, lack of benefits for part-time workers, and unpredictable schedules."

The 20-year-old Staples employee leading the current effort is a postsecondary student who goes by the Reddit handle MigratedSaturn. Oakville News agreed to withhold the employee's name because of concerns about future employability once he graduates from his postsecondary program and seeks full-time employment.

He says in a phone interview that when he started working at Staples in July 2019, two or three adult employees would be scheduled to work in a department that is now being staffed by a single employee who is often underage.

"Before, where we used to have 12 tech staff, now you only have six or seven, and they’re all part-time."

The employee says of the 34 non-management employees currently working at the store, 30 are part-time and 14 of them are minors. He says understaffing creates negative mental health impacts as customers waiting longer for service tend to unloading on the staff members trying to cover multiple roles.

“A lot of these are 15-,16-,17-yr old associates working alone,” he says. “They are complaining about having panic attacks, and management does not have a lot of training to deal with that.”

He says the understaffing has been especially bad since November last year, resulting in staff being stretched thin and difficulty finishing essential procedures, including those required to close the store.

“We are supposed to close at nine, and there are often days we’re not leaving until 9:30 or 10 p.m. It’s not like management is telling you don’t take a break, but there’s just not enough people around for people to take their breaks.”

The organizer also alleges management tried to coverup employees contracting COVID-19 on the job. When employees were sick with confirmed cases, management allegedly told the remaining employees that absent staff were on vacation or had contracted their cases elsewhere. "We would call (absent co-workers) after and they would say they got COVID at work and you should probably go get tested."

The employee says that while staff generally have a good relationship with the store managers, staffing levels are decided at the corporate level. “Management will say, 'You can handle it,' and you can see managers themselves running around trying to help everyone, but there’s just not enough people around. The only way to get corporate to listen is to unionize.”

Public reaction so far has been positive, the employee says. "People have been coming to the store to support us. We have a pen bar where you can test out a pen, and people have been leaving us messages there -- every time we check it, it says congratulations on the union drive."

A Winnipeg Staples store unionized successfully in 2013, but decommissioned about a year later according to UFCW Local 832. The Dorval Crossing Staples is located at 320 North Service Rd W in Oakville.

No one at Staples head office was immediately available for comment Friday.