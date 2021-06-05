United Way Halton & Hamilton announced 2021-2022 Cabinet Chairs

UWHH Anna Iacobelli becomes 2021-2022 Campaign Cabinet Chair.

After an exemplary 2020 campaign season, United Way Halton & Hamilton starts a new chapter, working to rebuild our community as we begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Anna Iacobelli becomes 2021-2022 Campaign Cabinet Chair. Anna will step into the role following 2020-2021 Campaign Cabinet Chair John Chisholm, who will continue to be a part of the Campaign Cabinet with as much dedication as in previous years.

“I’m honoured to be following in John’s footsteps as this year’s Campaign Cabinet Chair. He’s led a successful year in fundraising,” says Anna. “Over 274,500 people depended on United Way-funded programs. This year, we will be working relentlessly together to create a lasting impact for those in our community.”

As TD Bank Group's Senior Vice President of Metro West Region, Anna oversees 170 branches and their banking operations. She has been a United Way supporter for decades, serving as a senior volunteer on the United Way Halton & Hamilton Campaign Cabinet for the past two years.

UWHH Major Individual Giving Cabinet Chair, Trent Ogilvie

With more demand for services in the community, we are also proud to introduce our Major Individual Giving Cabinet Chair, Trent Ogilvie. As Chair of the Major Individual Giving Cabinet, Trent will use his deep connections in the community to inspire philanthropists into action and propel individual giving to meet the needs of those who need it the most.

“This year’s Major Individual Giving Cabinet holds the responsibility of building close relationships with members of our community to energize United Way’s biggest supporters and raise funds for vital programming,” says Ogilvie. “I’m honoured to be the first Chair of this new initiative. I look forward to heading this new venture and finding great success with my fellow Cabinet members.”

Serving for 25 years as President of ROCKWOOL North America, Trent championed and participated in ROCKWOOL’s United Way workplace campaign. A donor to United Way for years, Trent sat in the 2020-2021 Campaign and Impact Cabinets, serving our community with enthusiasm.

“With Anna and Trent leading the way of their respective Campaign and Major Individual Giving Cabinets, we have the right team to work diligently to meet the rising demand for services,” says Brad Park, president and CEO United Way Halton & Hamilton. “I trust that their passionate support for the work at United Way will ensure we can continue to make a deep impact as we work to rebuild our community.”