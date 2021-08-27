Want to work with Oakville News?

× Expand Ian Schneider on Unsplash

In a few short years, Oakville News has become the pre-eminent source for news about Oakville. In the past year alone, the site has grown from 50,000 views per month to 300,000. Oakville News is backed by a committed group of community-minded residents. The site has been enhanced, and new and original content is uploaded all the time.

Our mission is to build community, inform residents of issues with local impact, highlight the achievements of Oakville residents, and hold our local governments to account.

The founder and publisher is seeking to focus on the content side of Oakville News to make it an even richer contributor to life in Oakville. Consequently, Oakville News is seeking a leader for the business aspects of the website: a Business Development Manager. This is a newly created role responsible for developing and implementing programs to grow advertising, circulation and partnership revenues and seeking other ways to fund our community contribution and presence.

This role will suit a high-energy self-starter familiar with the digital landscape and how successful companies monetize their sites. Someone creative, driven and looking for a role that provides challenge, growth, and a long runway of opportunity. We are looking for someone who thinks both strategically and tactically and wants to participate as a senior member of the executive team.

If you think you, or someone you know, can help us contribute to life in Oakville, contact Laura Machan at [email protected]