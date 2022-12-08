Wolseley Canada opens branch in Oakville

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Left to Right: Councillor Tom Adams, Wolseley President Sebastien Laforge, and branch manager Vanessa Sawicki-Dunn.

Wolseley Canada officially opened its newest branch in Oakville on Thursday, Dec. 8. Located at 2400 Winston Park Drive, the Oakville branch is a 21,000-square-foot facility, offering a full range of Wolseley Canada’s roster of plumbing and HVAC products.

“I’m excited to welcome the Oakville community to our facility,” says Vanessa Sawicki-Dunn, Manager of the Oakville branch. “You can count on us to bring the same great service, expertise and product selection that our customers rely on from Wolseley Canada.”

Also in attendance was Ward 6 Town and Regional Councillor Tom Adams, who officially welcomed Wolseley to Oakville, Sebastien Laforge president of Wolseley Canada, and their V.P. of Eastern Canada, David Stern.

Oakville News N.M. Councillor Tom Adams presents a welcome gift on behalf of the Town of Oakville

Oakville was chosen as the newest location for Wolseley as part of its growth strategy to expand its footprint in key markets across the country. This is the first location in the GTA. Currently, Wolseley has 200 branches across Canada. The new site has created seven jobs in Oakville.

The community met the branch team at the grand opening event while enjoying refreshments. Numerous suppliers showed off their latest products on tables situated in the warehouse. The first 100 customers received a Wolseley hat or t-shirt. Until Dec. 22, the first 50 customers that spend $750 at the branch will receive a free Carhartt jacket.

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and more than 220 locations coast to coast.

Wolseley's sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express, and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business make Wolseley the professional's choice across the country.

Wolseley Canada’s parent company, Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG), is a leading North American value-added distributor providing expertise, solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. For additional information on Ferguson plc, please visit www.fergusonplc.com.

Welcome to Oakville.